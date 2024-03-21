Mapisa-Nqakula set to lead delegation to Switzerland amid corruption probe

The heat has been on Mapisa-Nqakula after the Hawks, acting on behalf of the NPA's Investigative Directorate raided her home in Johannesburg.

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is set lead a multi-party delegation from Parliament on an overseas trip despite a pending corruption probe hanging over head.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said Mapisa-Nqakula is set to lead a multi-party delegation to the 148th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly trip to Geneva in Switzerland.

Ukraine and Gaza

The IPU Assembly will convene under the theme “Parliamentary Diplomacy: Building Bridges for Peace and Understanding” from 23 to 27 March 2024.

“The Parliamentary delegation will participate in various meetings of the Standing Committees and related meetings, including a meeting of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and Africa Geopolitical Group.

“Other scheduled meetings include those of various IPU parliamentary bodies on conflict situations, such as the peaceful resolution of the war in Ukraine. The IPU Committee on Middle East Questions, which will meet to consider what parliamentary action to take in view of the protracted conflict in Gaza, with its disastrous humanitarian consequences,” Mothapo said.

Corruption

The heat has been on Mapisa-Nqakula after the Hawks, acting on behalf of the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Investigative Directorate (ID) raided her home in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The Hawks‘ raid follows an investigation into allegations that Mapisa-Nqakula received and solicited at least R2.3m in cash from a former military contractor during her tenure as defence minister.

Mothapo at the time said the speaker “steadfastly upholds her strong conviction of innocence, and reaffirms that she has nothing to hide.”

Accused number one

During questions from MPs in the National Assembly on Tuesday, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen labelled President Cyril Ramaphosa as “accused number one” with a Cabinet that reads like “Zondo’s most wanted list” following the raid Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s home

“We learned that the Speaker’s house was raided by the Hawks over corruption allegations dating back to her time when she was appointed as your defence minister by you. Your failure to implement lifestyle audits is what has facilitated this alleged corruption by the Speaker,” Steenhuisen said.

Allegations

The accusations against Mapisa-Nqakula were reportedly made in a sworn affidavit submitted to the Investigative Directorate by Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, the owner of Umkhombe Marine.

The freight and logistics company allegedly scored R210 million in SANDF tenders in 2019, while the businesswoman was married to the military health services’ deputy surgeon-general, Noel Ndhlovu.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu revealed in her affidavit that she allegedly gave bundles of cash to Mapisa-Mqakula on 10 occasions between November 2016 and July 2019.

