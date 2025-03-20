Presidency responds to questions about the citizenship of Cape Independence’s Phil Craig

'Whoever welcomes him in the US must be aware that he is not a citizen of South Africa.'

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has accused Cape Independence Advocacy Group’s Phil Craig of leaving his country to come and sow divisions in South Africa.

Craig left Britain for the Western Cape more than 20 years ago. Now, he leads a campaign for that province’s self-determination in a country that is still reeling from the apartheid era’s segregation.

On Monday, the group wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, and the Western Cape premier, formally notifying them of their intention to send a delegation to the US to meet with US officials and other politically connected persons.

“In the notification, the CIAG sets out its objectives in visiting the US, which include both fundraising and diplomatic support for its campaign to force the Western Cape Premier to call a referendum on Cape Independence, as well as contingency plans to hold a private referendum should the Premier continue to refuse to consult the Western Cape people on the matter.”

In its letter, the group “offered” the country’s president, the minister and the province’s premier seven days to “make representations” to Craig’s group if they believe his actions are illegal “to avoid any future dispute”.

The delegation is expected to leave early next month.

Craig not a SA citizen

Magwenya responded to questions about the government’s inaction on Craig’s actions despite him not being a South African citizen.

“Phil Craig is not a citizen of South Africa; he’s still a permanent resident and has yet to be naturalised. It is a concern that someone who has left his own country of birth has come to SA to sow seeds of division as he has been doing,” said Magwenya.

“On the other hand, you will recall that they tried to register as a party and could not obtain enough signatures; they have limited representativity. What concerns us is the perpetuation of distortions about our country. Whoever welcomes him in the US must be aware that he is not a citizen of South Africa.

“It is perplexing why he seeks citizenship when his views or intentions are to divide the country. We will not allow him to do that. He can travel the world seeking support for his ideas. It will not happen now or any other time.”

‘Not a racist movement’

Speaking to The Citizen this week, Craig said he had every right to interfere in South African politics like anyone else.

“My rights, just as for anyone else, are enshrined in the constitution, and I am fully entitled to exercise them. Opponents of Cape Independence should focus much more on the process; when they do, they will realise I am not the issue,” said Craig.

“We are calling for a referendum of all 3.2 million Western Cape voters. In the final reckoning, what I want as an individual is irrelevant. The question is, what do the majority of the Western Cape people want? In a democracy, we should all be willing to accept that.”

Craig dismissed assertions that he was leading a racist movement.

“Only in South Africa is the author of a non-racialism bill, which seeks to end all race-based policy in South Africa, routinely accused of being racist.”

Additional reporting by Itumeleng Mafisa