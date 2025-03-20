SA government cautions political parties against Rasool welcome bashes

Magwenya has lashed out at independent groups stoking flames between Washington and Pretoria.

The South African government has called on political parties and other formations to be sensitive to the tense relationship between South Africa and the United States (US) when welcoming expelled ambassador Ebrahim Rasool back into the country.

Rasool is expected to arrive back in South Africa later this week after being given 72 hours to leave the US for allegedly describing US President Donald Trump as leading a white supremacist movement.

A ‘race-baiting’ politician?

America’s Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused Rasool of being a race-baiting politician who hates America and President Trump.

However, some political formations have seen Rasool’s expulsion from the US as a form of martyrdom.

Calls for ‘restraint’

On Thursday, the Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya warned politicians and other groups not to worsen relations between Pretoria and Washington.

“What we are urging is some restraint, recognising the prevailing conditions with respect to our diplomatic relationship with the United States (US).

“We do not want to see it further inflaming the situation and creating more difficulties around what is already a challenging situation,” Magwenya said.

Sandton Drive

He also denied that the national government had advised the City of Johannesburg to halt the process of renaming Sandton Drive to Leila Khaled.

Khaled is seen as a symbol of Western resistance and a freedom fighter for the Palestinian people.

Tensions over the renaming are further complicated by the US embassy in Sandton being located on the road. The move could be seen as a provocation to the Trump administration, which has aligned itself with Israel.

“The president has asked for restraint and recognition of where we are, in terms of our relationship with the US, and to support our efforts to resolve this current diplomatic stalemate. Do not engage in any action or utterances that will further inflame the situation. It’s a very simple ask,” he said.

‘Not fighting with the US’

Magwenya said South Africa would not fight the US, but instead work to ensure that communication channels between Pretoria and Washington are open.

“We are not adopting a posture of fighting the US. Our posture is constructive. Where untruthful things are said about South Africa, we are obliged and duty bound to correct them,” he said.

Who will replace Rasool?

Magwenya said President Cyril Ramaphosa is still considering appointing a suitable candidate as South Africa’s ambassador to the US.

Magwenya said the president had already been receiving appeals from candidates who presented themselves as capable of replacing Rasool.

“The president does not want to rush this appointment because we have a very fluid situation. Almost every week, we see and receive public communication. It is going to be important that when the ambassador is deployed, we are in a situation where there have been some engagements,” he said.

Maintaining friendly relations with all nations

Magwenya said South Africa has taken a non-alignment stance in wars between countries and is a friend to everyone.

“The president is on record saying our foreign policy posture is maintaining friendly relations with all nations. We are an enemy of none, and we hold no brief from anyone to be an enemy of any other country,” he said.

