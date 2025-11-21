Cape Town man denied bail again after R18m of ‘rare’, ‘pure’ cocaine found in storage unit

The police also found firearms and ammunition in the storage unit.

A 36-year-old man charged with being in possession of cocaine valued at R18 million has once again been denied bail, after the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town dismissed his appeal.

The ruling on Christopher Carelse’s bid for leave to appeal was delivered on Thursday, confirming that he will remain behind bars.

Carelse and his co-accused initially brought a bail application in the magistrates’ court, where their request for release was turned down.

Large cocaine haul discovered

According to testimony from the case’s investigating officer, police uncovered 15 bricks of cocaine weighing a total of 15kg inside storage unit number 868.

The drugs carried an estimated street value of R18 million (R18 052 680).

The officer explained that the cocaine was completely undiluted, leading authorities to believe it originated directly from international drug syndicates.

He testified that it is “rare” to find such “pure cocaine”, as it is typically cut and mixed with other agents before being circulated on the market.

ALSO READ: Cocaine worth R56 million found on ship off KZN coast

The witness further contended that the only logical conclusion from the evidence is that Carelse and his co-accused served as “first-receivers” of the shipment once it entered South Africa.

He added that the co-accused’s presence inside the unit — along with the keys in his possession — indicated collaboration between the two men.

The officer also highlighted that the co-accused had moved his rented storage unit to one directly next to Carelse’s once it became vacant, further suggesting coordinated activity.

Firearms uncovered in storage unit

The police also found firearms and ammunition in unit 868.

Three guns — two 9mm CZ pistols and a 9mm Smith and Wesson — were traced back to a 2019 business robbery in Boksburg, Gauteng, during which at least 69 firearms were stolen.

The investigator testified that four additional guns discovered in the unit, including two fully automatic weapons, were not registered on South Africa’s firearm database.

Their point of entry into the country is unknown, which the officer described as “troubling” because it suggests an organised crime network may have established a channel for smuggling illegal firearms.

Accused argues for bail

In his appeal, Carelse presented his personal circumstances, revealing that he lives in Cape Town and is the parent of a minor child.

He stated that he has worked as a business manager for 14 years, earning a monthly income of R76 000, and that he has no prior convictions.

Carelse did not contest that drugs and weapons were found inside the storage unit he has rented since February 2022 for R2 300 per month.

READ MORE: Durban cocaine bust: R86.5m worth of drugs found in bean shipment from Brazil

He also did not dispute that he received an access tag — which he had used for three years — linked to the unit.

He further argued that he has not had access to the docket or full allegations and is, therefore, unable to address the merits of the case at this stage.

Western Cape High Court ruling

Judge Derek Wille, delivering the high court’s ruling, emphasised the seriousness of the charges and pointed out that Carelse had provided no explanation for the incriminating circumstances.

Wille found it “challenging to understand” the accused’s assertion that the magistrate had erred in finding that he failed to meet the requirements for bail.

“To aver that the prima facie evidence against the appellant is tenuous is incorrect,” he said, adding that Carelse had a duty to show that the interests of justice did not demand his continued detention.

The judge also highlighted that there was no indication the accused or his family would face exceptional hardship if bail were denied.

“The appellant’s life partner and his daughter are living with his aunt. There is no allegation of exceptional undue hardship to his family if he were not released on bail.”

Wille upheld the magistrate’s decision and dismissed the appeal.

NOW READ: Woman nabbed at OR Tambo airport with 10kg of cocaine