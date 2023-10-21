Carl Niehaus ‘heartbroken’ after passing of mother Magrietha

Carl Niehaus, the founder of the African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta) said he is distraught by the passing of his mother Magrietha ‘Maxie’ Niehaus.

Magrietha passed away last night aged 94.

Niehaus shared the news of his mother’s death on X.

Mourning

“It is with a broken heart that I inform all my comrades and friends that my beloved Mamma, Magrietha ‘Maxie’ Niehaus (né Arlow), passed away at the age of 94 years, 7 months and 7 days, last night at 23:00.”

“In her last days my dear mother suffered much, may her beautiful soul rest in peace. I am heartbroken,” he posted.

Niehaus asked for family space to mourn his mother’s death.

“Please, let my family and me mourn our deep loss in dignity and peace. For my beloved sister and me to lose our Mother leaves an everlasting void,” he asked.

No details of a memorial service or funeral have been posted by Niehaus.

Controversy

Niehaus is no stranger to controversy. In 2017, Niehaus “killed off” his mother in a hoax to wriggle out of paying a R4.3-million debt.

Professor Shadrack Billy Otwori Gutto

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) said it saddened by the passing of Professor Shadrack Billy Otwori Gutto.

The scholar and lecturer of African Renaissance Studies at the University of South Africa (Unisa) died at his home in Joburg last week. He was 72 years old.

Gutto was a prominent scholar and devoted naturalised South African citizen.

“His journey from Kenya to South Africa, marked by academic excellence and a commitment to justice, has left an indelible mark on our nation and the world,” the ANC said in a statement,

Born in Kisii, Kenya in 1951, Gutto embarked on a remarkable academic journey that would span continents and enrich countless lives.

He pursued an LL.B. (Hons.) at the University of Nairobi in 1975, laying the foundation for a career that would blend law, diplomacy, and human rights advocacy.

