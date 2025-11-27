Cat Matlala denies being cartel member, but admits to being friends with alleged drug lord

Matlala faced questions regarding the kidnaping of businessman Jerry Boshoga.

Alleged crime boss and tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has distanced himself from claims that he is part of a drug cartel, though he conceded to maintaining a friendship with an individual allegedly involved in narcotics production.

Matlala continued giving evidence on Thursday before Parliament’s ad hoc committee at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

Cat Matlala testifies about kidnaping of Jerry Boshoga

During the session, Matlala – who is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly plotting to kill his former partner, Tebogo Thobejane – recounted details regarding businessman Jerry Boshoga, who was kidnapped in November 2024.

The committee previously heard that police raided Boshoga’s Waterkloof Ridge home on 6 December 2024 in connection with the abduction.

Matlala testified that he was informed of the kidnapping by Boshoga’s brother, who told him that Boshoga had phoned to say he was on his way to collect “20 litre drums” in Centurion, containing a substance for producing “narcotics”.

“It was not the actual final product. He said it was some product they were going to use in manufacturing,” he said.

According to Matlala, the brother explained to him that Boshoga entered a Mercedes-Benz at the meeting point and “never came back”.

ALSO READ: ‘Salvaging’ R360m tenders and redirecting targets: Inside ‘Cat’ Matlala’s meeting with Mkhwanazi

After receiving the call, Matlala said he went to Boshoga’s home that evening, where his wife mentioned that her husband had gone to meet someone who owed him money.

The brother had not disclosed to Boshoga’s wife what they were truly collecting.

Matlala told the committee he urged the brother to be honest with police to improve the chances of locating Boshoga, whom he described as a “very close friend”.

“The police won’t have a clue where to sniff, but if at least, they give them a clue, they know they will look in this direction.”

Watch the ad hoc committee inquiry below:

Matlala said he later learned that Boshoga had still not been found.

He added that while he knew Boshoga was involved in drugs, the kidnapped businessman never worked for him.

When asked why he remained unconcerned about befriending people tied to drugs, Matlala responded that he was “not okay with it, but I wouldn’t judge him”.

Matlala also rejected accusations that he was part of a drug cartel.

Past allegations have linked Matlala to the “Big Five” syndicate, said to be involved in international drug trafficking, contract killings, and other organised crimes.

He further testified that Boshoga owed him around R100 000 after he loaned him R1 million for a cattle-farming venture, dismissing any suggestion that the funds were drug-related.

“The money was not for that,” Matlala said.

READ MORE: Cat Matlala spills on ‘R500k payout’ to Cele, police raids and the ‘Brown Mogotsi situation’

“Even when he paid me back, he was using his business account. He is in farming.”

Evidence leader Norman Arendse, however, highlighted that drug proceeds could easily have been deposited into a business account.

“Yes, that is possible,” Matlala responded.

Relationship with Shadrack Sibiya and Brown Mogotsi

Matlala was also questioned about his association with suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

His affidavit stated that his wife had reminded him after Wednesday’s testimony that he had forgotten to mention collecting her from an engagement party for Sibiya’s son, Karabo, in late 2024.

Matlala insisted he hadn’t been invited to the party and had no personal ties to the guests.

“My wife’s friends are not my friends.”

He also denied ever giving money to Sibiya.

Arendse then shifted focus to the disbanding of the political killings task team (PKTT) and Matlala’s alleged communications with political “fixer” Oupa Brown Mogotsi.

READ MORE: PKTT should not have been disbanded without proper consultation, another witness says

Mkhwanazi had earlier told the committee that after the raid on Matlala’s home, the businessman acted to have the PKTT shut down, believing it to be the team responsible for the raid.

Matlala rejected this claim.

“I don’t know what power I would have to disband the unit from the Saps,” he said.

He emphasised that he had “nothing to do” with the disbandment.

He added that plans to dissolve the PKTT dated back to 2019.

Matlala said it was not unusual for businesspeople to meet with government officials and that such interactions did not automatically imply corruption.

Disputed WhatsApp messages

Matlala also insisted that many of the WhatsApp messages attributed to him in exchanges with Mogotsi were fake.

“Most of them, I dispute them.”

He said former police minister Bheki Cele advised him to keep engaging with Mogotsi, believing it might eventually secure access to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Matlala dismissed Mogotsi as someone trying to appear influential by implying connections to Mchunu’s office.

Asked about a text in which he told Mogotsi he would contribute to the minister, Matlala said he was simply trying to “string” Mogotsi along.

“I replied to him and said what I needed to say.”

Matlala further alleged that police had tampered with his phone to fabricate evidence.

He also claimed that the lengthy audio recording played at the Madlanga commission — reportedly captured after his arrest on 14 May — was manipulated.

“They made me say things I did not say. I have proof of how they even did that.”

NOW READ: Brown Mogotsi rejects claims of Cat Matlala funding Mchunu’s ANC presidency bid