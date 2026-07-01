Saps dismisses Brigadier Rachel Matjeng over Cat Matlala links

The brigadier faced at least five charges linked to Matlala.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has dismissed Brigadier Rachel Matjeng from her position with effect from 30 June 2026.

The dismissal follows the conclusion of an internal disciplinary process in which Brigadier Matjeng was found guilty on multiple counts of serious misconduct arising from her relationship with alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

The charges include:

Accepting gratification

Money laundering

Improper conduct by advising Matlala against the interests of the Saps

Conduct prejudicial to the administration of the Saps by providing Matlala with a list containing details of Saps members with the intention of deriving a financial benefit

Dishonesty

Matjeng at Madlanga commission

In February, Matjeng, who was the section head for quality management: criminal record and crime scene management at the forensic services division in Pretoria, testified before the Madlanga commission.

Matjeng testified at the Madlanga commission after she was identified as one of the police officers who had received money from Matlala.

However, she revealed at the time that she had been in an on-and-off relationship with Matlala, like any other, with money and gifts exchanged, and that this had nothing to do with the Saps tender.

“I have never borrowed money from Mr Matlala, and the money and gifts received from 2017 were a gift from a boyfriend.

“None of the gifts or monies received from him were related to me having an influence on the awarding of the tender or the execution thereof, as I started receiving them from 2017 while being in our on-and-off relationship.

“From the inception of our romantic relationship, he would pay money directly into my FNB account, but when he was requesting another bank account, I asked him why another bank account, and he said he doesn’t want the wife to find out about our relationship, the gift and the monies because she knows she knows me only as a friend.

“While we were in a relationship, in my own knowledge, he was never arrested nor convicted of any criminal offence, which would have made me doubt or think that he’s engaged in any criminal activities. I have never experienced any evil side which is being portrayed currently, and I know him as a humble, respectful and romantic person.”

She said Matlala never asked her for favours that could jeopardise her career.