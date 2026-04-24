Chiefs vs Pirates: Heavy traffic expected for Soweto Derby – what you need to know

Thousands of supporters dressed in yellow and black are expected to attend the match.

Motorists have been warned to brace for heavy traffic and delays when the Soweto Derby kicks off this weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will battle it out in another epic clash between the two footballing giants in the Betway Premiership match at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, 26 April 2026.

Soweto Derby

Thousands of supporters dressed in yellow and black are expected to attend the match between the Chiefs and Pirates.

The FNB Stadium’s gates open at 10am and kick-off is scheduled for 3pm.

Traffic

With heavy traffic expected on the highways and the area around FNB Stadium, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) said officers will be on alert.

“To prevent heavy congestion and ensure a seamless entry into the precinct, spectators are strongly urged to arrive early. Heavy traffic volumes are expected from midday. Arriving close to kick-off may result in delays and difficulty accessing designated parking areas,” said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

Traffic exclusion

Traffic exclusion zone & parking requirements

JMPD said a strict Traffic Exclusion Zone will be enforced around the stadium. Motorists using private vehicles are required to purchase parking tickets in advance.

IMPORTANT: No entry will be granted into the stadium precinct for private vehicles without a valid parking ticket.

Exceptions to the Exclusion Zone:

Residents: Those in possession of valid Season Passes will be granted access to restricted residential areas.

Access control checkpoints

Fihla said strict access control will be implemented at the following intersections:

N1 South & N17 Off-ramp: Will be closed during egress to prevent incoming traffic flow.

Public transport & park and ride options

To avoid congestion and parking constraints, spectators are strongly encouraged to use public transport.

Rea Vaya

Operating from various locations, dropping off at the station on Soweto Highway.

Top 6 Taxis

Providing transport from Soweto, Joburg CBD and Southgate.

Minibus Taxi Park & Ride Locations:

Johannesburg and Ellis Park Stadium

Southgate Mall

Open space at Nasrec Road and Colorado Drive (Riverlea)

Orlando Amstel Arena (Note: The last group of taxis is scheduled to leave this location at 14h00)

Apartheid Museum

Bus Park & Ride

Dedicated buses from Monte Casino, Clearwater Mall, Sandton City, and Park Station.

Gautrain Buses

Dedicated buses from Park Station when using the Gautrain, coming from as far as Tshwane.

Advisory to residents and motorists

“Residents in the FNB Stadium vicinity, particularly those in Riverlea and Ormonde, are requested to plan their movements around the match times and exercise patience.

“JMPD officers will be on-site to enforce traffic regulations and ensure the safety of both pedestrians and motorists,” Fihla said.

Alternative routes

Alternative routes to avoid the precinct:

N1, M1, and N12 Highways

Main Reef Road

Crownwood Road

Aerodrome Road

Adcock Ingram Avenue

Fihla has urged road users to familiarise themselves with the contingency measures and ensure parking is secured prior to arrival at the FNB Stadium