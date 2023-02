As Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen yesterday tore into President Cyril Ramaphosa for being “too weak, too indecisive and too cowardly” to make bold decisions to move South Africa forward, political experts have said the country has seen no radical policy shifts since he took over five years ago. While citing “some positive aspects”, Nelson Mandela University politics lecturer Dr Ongama Mtimka described Ramaphosa’s term of office as “disastrous”. 'We have only gained losses' under Ramaphosa His views matched those of Steenhuisen, who told the National Assembly in Cape Town that Zuma had presided over “nine wasted years”, while...

As Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen yesterday tore into President Cyril Ramaphosa for being “too weak, too indecisive and too cowardly” to make bold decisions to move South Africa forward, political experts have said the country has seen no radical policy shifts since he took over five years ago.

While citing “some positive aspects”, Nelson Mandela University politics lecturer Dr Ongama Mtimka described Ramaphosa’s term of office as “disastrous”.

‘We have only gained losses’ under Ramaphosa

His views matched those of Steenhuisen, who told the National Assembly in Cape Town that Zuma had presided over “nine wasted years”, while Ramaphosa had presided over “five disastrous years”.

“If you thought we lost some gains under Zuma, then under this administration, we have only gained losses,” said Steenhuisen.

Despite Ramaphosa’s identified weaknesses, Mtimka said, there was “a general attitude of law enforcement agencies restoring intolerance for corruption”.

“We are seeing Ramaphosa championing processes of renewal in the ANC. There have also been some steps taken to ensure transparency and accountability in responding to crises.”

Independent political analyst Sandile Swana said corruption associated with the governing party’s cadre deployment policy remained a challenge.

“There are powerful positions in the state that are open to cadre deployment and capture by many corrupt business groups and criminal syndicates.

“Cadre deployment under Zuma and during the entrenchment of systemic corruption was chaired by Ramaphosa. And it has neither been terminated, nor tamed.

“You still find corrupt cadres in the ANC top seven, NEC, in the Cabinet and in parliament,” Swana said.

Unemployment had moved “from 4.6 million in 1994 to about 12 million people today”.

“Blacks still do not own productive assets in a manner commensurate with the true demographics of SA. An estimated 82% or more black [pupils] at the age of 10, or in Grade 4, cannot read for meaning.

“Our [technical and vocational education and training] colleges are not world competitive and struggle to be recognised by our own universities. That needed to be restored by Ramaphosa.

“Obviously, Eskom is failing despite all the skills, solutions and resources there,” Swana said.

“Former president Thabo Mbeki told the ANC Polokwane conference about crime and corruption becoming systemic in the ANC and in the state.

“In 2007, former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe said corruption was in all three spheres of the state, propagated by comrades or cadres of the ANC.

“Two things needed to be corrected: the potency of the Scorpions and the [National Prosecuting Authority] needed to be fully restored,” Swana said.

South Africa ‘different’

University of South Africa political science lecturer Professor Dirk Kotzé said South Africa was “different compared to five years ago”.

“From a political point of view, almost all Zuma supporters have lost their positions in the Cabinet, with some facing the criminal justice system. We have seen some replaced with individuals closer to Ramaphosa. The private sector is much closer to the president and there is more cooperation, compared to Zuma years,” Kotzé said.

“What has obviously worsened things is the state of Eskom, with Zuma having tried his utmost to avoid load shedding. But maintenance of plants was not done at the time.

“A lot of damage was done, when one looks at the Zondo commission report, pointing to Tegeta’s mining deals.”

‘Best deal for SA’

Referring to South Africa’s international standing, he said: “The international community is sympathetic towards South Africa, with Ramaphosa being invited to major events.

“He has developed close relationships with many international leaders, which Zuma could not do to the same extent.

“Ramaphosa is looking at both the East and West – trying to get the best deal for South Africa.”

Steenhuisen said South Africa had spent a total of six days’ load shedding in 2018, when Ramaphosa took the helm.

“Since then, it has gone up every year – first to 22 days, then 35 days, then 48 days. Last year, it grew to 157 days.

“Sadly, it looks like 2023 is going to smash that shameful record. Already this year, we have had over 1 000 consecutive hours of load shedding and counting,” he said.

With the country’s myriad of socioeconomic challenges, the DA leader said Ramaphosa’s popular Thuma Mina, or send me, was an empty slogan.

“Yes, the new dawn was a cruel mirage. Yes, the Phala Phala [scandal] showed us who he really is. Yes, we, too, wonder why he is still doing this job because it is now quite clear Ramaphosa has failed.”

The president’s Sona last Thursday had been a chance to redeem himself, but he had failed to do so.

“By failing to listen to the cries of the people and doubling down on the failed ideology of state control that caused the crisis, the government has effectively deserted us.”

