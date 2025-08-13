8-hour power outages coming to these Joburg areas next week

Several areas in Johannesburg will be hit with cuts next week as City Power undergoes maintenance

City Power has scheduled several planned power interruptions across Johannesburg next week.

The outages will affect thousands of customers as the utility conducts essential maintenance work.

The most extensive interruption will impact parts of Johannesburg’s Central Business District and Doornfontein areas on Monday, 18 August.

Additional outages are planned for various suburbs from Wednesday through Thursday.

CBD and Doornfontein face Monday disruption

The Inner City Service Delivery Centre in Region F will experience an eight-hour power interruption on Monday.

The outage at Van Beek Substation will run from 10am until 6pm.

Areas affected include:

Doornfontein and New Doornfontein.

The outage will also impact parts of the CBD, specifically:

Plein,

Lillian Ngoyi,

Rissik,

Joubert,

Elloff,

Rahima Moosa and

Rockey streets.

City Power states the interruption is “necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network, which is part of our programme of constantly striving to provide a better service.”

Randburg SDC faces multiple outages

The Randburg Service Delivery Centre in Region B has scheduled three separate power interruptions for next week.

All three outages will affect different suburbs but originate from maintenance work at Randburg Substation.

Randview Avenue in Ferndale will lose power on Wednesday, 20 August. The interruption will last from 9am until 5pm.

Malanshof and Strydom Park residents will also experience power cuts on Wednesday. The eight-hour outage runs from 9am until 5pm.

A separate Thursday outage will affect the Bromhof and Boskruin areas.

This interruption also runs from 9am until 5pm.

Midrand power outages scheduled for Thursday

The Midrand Service Delivery Centre in Region A has planned maintenance at Harry Galaun Switching Station for Thursday, 21 August.

The eight-hour interruption runs from 9am until 5pm.

Multiple streets will lose power, including:

Albertyn,

Gustav Preller,

Barbara Place,

Langeveldt,

Berger,

Prestorious,

Elias Road,

Prozesky,

Bizabeth Fry and

Sunset View.

City Power safety warning issued

City Power has issued safety warnings to all affected customers.

The utility cautions that “as the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live.”

The company acknowledges the inconvenience caused by these scheduled interruptions.

City Power “regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by this interruption” and emphasises that the maintenance work supports their ongoing service improvement efforts.

