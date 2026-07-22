Joburg cable theft costs residents over R311 000 in one weekend

City Power praises Jackson Squatter Camp community after 19 infrastructure crimes recorded between 17 and 20 July.

Johannesburg’s power utility recorded 19 infrastructure-related security incidents over a single weekend, ranging from cable theft to vandalism and infrastructure fires, according to a statement issued by City Power on Wednesday, 22 July 2026.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the utility was “gravely concerned about the alarming increase in infrastructure-related crime” following the spike in incidents recorded across the city between 17 and 20 July.

Community cooperation praised

Amid the wave of criminal activity, City Power singled out residents of Jackson Squatter Camp for assisting law enforcement during a joint operation that led to the recovery of 45 metres of stolen aluminium cable, which was later handed over to the utility’s Reuven Service Delivery Centre.

Mangena said the community’s conduct “demonstrates that communities are critical partners in the fight against electricity theft, illegal connections and vandalism, which continue to undermine service delivery and place lives at risk.”

City Power confirmed it “commends the residents of Jackson Squatter Camp for cooperating with law enforcement during the operation.”

Arrests made in Marshalltown

Eight of the 19 incidents involved confirmed cable theft, while two attempted thefts in Newlands and Ferndale saw stolen cable abandoned before suspects could escape with it.

According to Mangena, in Marshalltown, three Zimbabwean nationals were arrested after allegedly stealing underground copper cable beneath Bree Street and remained in police custody as investigations continued.

Financial losses mount

Preliminary assessments put losses at more than R311 141.80 from just five incidents involving stolen copper cable in Ormonde, Nancefield, Randburg, Jeppestown and Kliptown.

The value of losses from the remaining 14 incidents was still being calculated, including roughly 400 metres of copper cable stolen in Jeppestown, the largest single theft of the weekend.

Two mini-substation fires in Winchester and Sydenham also remained under investigation, while community-related disturbances in Regents Park and Alexandra were resolved without injury after engagement between officials, police and residents.

Residents urged to report crime

Mangena said infrastructure crime “continues to drain resources that would otherwise be invested in maintaining and strengthening Johannesburg’s electricity network.”

City Power appealed to residents to report suspicious activity to its Security Risk Management Department on 011 490 7900, 011 490 7911 or 011 490 7553, or via its WhatsApp line on 083 579 4497.