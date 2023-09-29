WATCH: City Power cuts off defaulting Lenasia customers owing millions

The operation targeted seven businesses and residential customers in the area.

City Power has continued with its cut-off campaign in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, aimed at defaulting residents and businesses in and around Joburg.

The power utility on Thursday disconnected defaulting and non-paying customers in Lenasia who owe over R20 million, with the giant petroleum franchise, BP being among the list.

Watch City Power cut-off defaulting customers in Lenasia

City Power has continued with its cut-off campaign in Lenasia aimed at defaulting residents and businesses owing millions of rands to the power utility. #Lenasia #CityPower @CityPowerJhb @@CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/eNCO0KXMcV — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 (@FaizelPatel143) September 29, 2023

Millions owed

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the operation which is part of City Power’s ongoing revenue collection drive, targeted seven businesses and residential customers.

“One of those businesses, was the well-known filling station brand − BP − in Nancefield. The business owes City Power over R6.6 million and it was disconnected during the operation. In total, over R1.3 billion is owed to the Lenasia Service Delivery Centre.

“City Power, with the help of law enforcement agencies has ramped up efforts to close the growing customer debt which has reached unsustainable levels. What is more worrying is that only 5% of metered customers in the area are paying their electricity bills. This shows the worsening state of blatant refusal to pay for services,” said Mangena.

Concerns

Mangena stressed that customers defaulting on payment for services is concerning.

“This is particularly concerning when taking into consideration the sheer scale of consumption from those customers in both industrial and residential areas. In a bid to recoup over R10 billion owed to City Power in unpaid bills and to foster a culture of payment of services, City Power along with other Joburg entities will be continuing with service cut-off operations.

“Every week, we will be visiting non-paying customers and those who have connected illegally to our network – to demand payment. We are in the process of serving more non-paying customers with notices. They will be cut off in the coming weeks if they fail to pay,” Mangena warned.

Improvement

However, Mangena added there has been some improvement in customers paying their accounts.

“Although there has been some measure of push-back from some sections of communities that we have visited, there are those who are beginning to show signs of embracing what City Power is trying to achieve.

“Since the start of the programme a few weeks ago, we have already started seeing customers coming forward on voluntary basis, to pay their outstanding bills. We urge more customers to visit our service delivery centres to make arrangements to settle their electricity bills before we pay them an unpleasant visit,” said Mangena.

