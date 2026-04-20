City Power confirms major planned outages across Joburg this week

Residents were also cautioned to remain vigilant even once the scheduled window has passed.

Dozens of households across Midrand and Roodepoort face hours-long power outages this week as City Power pushes ahead with planned maintenance.

The utility has warned that the electricity grid is under serious pressure.

New Road Substation to go dark for 8 hours

The most far-reaching of this week’s planned outages is tied to maintenance at New Road Substation, scheduled for Thursday, 23 April 2026, running from 9am to 5pm.

The interruption will affect a broad stretch of Midrand, covering:

Segal

Data Park

Invicta Road

Matuka Close

Part of 8th Road, 13th and 14th Road

Harry Galaun Drive, parts of Lever Road

Noordwyk Ext 54 and 82

Midrand Primary School

Sandridge Shopping Centre

3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th, 9th, 11th and 13th Road

Carlswald

New Road

Fire Station

Holdings 125

Norfolk Road,

Monroe Road

Midridge Park

Meadway Mews

Sandridge Village

Van Heerden Drive

Midrand High School

“Customers are hereby reminded of a planned power interruption at New Road Substation, which is scheduled for Thursday, 23 April 2026. The interruption will take place from 9am until 5pm,” City Power confirmed.

Two separate Randjespark Switching Station shutdowns are also planned for Thursday

Two distinct planned interruptions have been scheduled at Randjespark Switching Station on the same day, both running from 9am to 5pm.

The first will affect Suni Avenue, Lechwe Street, and Randjiespark Corporate Park.

The second interruption at the station will impact Randjiespark Corporate Park, Tsessebe Crescent, and Lechwe Street.

“Customers are hereby reminded of a planned power interruption at Randjespark Switching Station, which is scheduled for Thursday, 23 April 2026. The interruption will take place from 9am until 5pm,” City Power stated.

Roodepoort residents face outage on Monday

Separately, City Power’s Roodepoort SDC, Region C, issued a planned maintenance notice on 20 March 2026 for work at the Argyll Street switching station, scheduled for today, Monday, 20 April, from 8am to 4pm.

The outage affects Roodepoort North, Georginia, and Horizon.

“The interruption is necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network, which is part of our program of constantly striving to provide a better service,” City Power said.

Residents were also cautioned to remain vigilant even once the scheduled window has passed.

“As the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live,” the utility added.

“City Power regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by this interruption.”