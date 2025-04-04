Committee slams Land Reform Department for R2.1bn underspending

The Portfolio Committee on Land Reform said the underspending has compromised food security, land restitution and rural development.

The Portfolio Committee on Land Reform and Rural Development has criticised the Department of Land Reform for what it described as “unacceptable” underspending.

According to the committee, this has compromised key government priorities, such as food security, land restitution and rural development.

The committee, on Thursday, received second and third quarter briefings for the 2024/25 financial year. The briefings were from the department, the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB), and the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights.

Land reform: ‘Underspending unacceptable’

According to the department, led by Minister Zwanele Nyhontso and Deputy Minister Stanley Mathabatha, expenditure reached R10.828 billion by the end of the third quarter (31 December 2024). It stood at R12.996 billion by the time of reporting, against an adjusted budget of R16.998 billion.

The committee said the underspending of R2.168 billion was unacceptable and undermined the department’s ability to deliver on its core mandate.

Committee chairperson Albert Mncwango said the shortfall could not be ignored.

“This level of underspending is not just disappointing — it’s unacceptable. It affects the very essence of what the department is mandated to deliver,” he said.

Members also raised concerns over weak consequence management in response to audit findings. These included administrative errors and incidents of government officials doing business with the state.

The committee questioned what action had been taken and stressed the need for accountability.

ITB report ‘inadequate’

The committee also took issue with the ITB’s reporting. It welcomed signs of progress but noted that the board’s presentation was incomplete.

“The committee further indicated that the ITB report is inadequate without a component on Ingonyama Holdings,” it stated.

It called on the department to assist the ITB in regaining control of the company.

“The subsidiary company cannot be allowed to become a law unto itself,” said Mncwango.

ITB dispute

In addition, the committee requested clarity on long-standing complaints about delayed payments of benefits to Amakhosi.

Members also asked for detailed reports on unauthorised land sales within the Ingonyama Trust. They stated that such transactions must be accounted for and addressed.

The committee further requested Minister Nyhontso to provide an update on the ongoing dispute between the ITB and King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini.

Nyhontso said the department was finalising the terms of reference for an investigative committee. It will look into governance issues affecting both the ITB and the Ingonyama Trust.

Mncwango said members would await comprehensive written submissions, particularly regarding benefit payments to traditional leaders.

“Accountability must be restored. The land question remains a cornerstone of social justice in our country,” he concluded.

