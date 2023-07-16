Cop and robbers: Officer among 16 held for truck-jacking and tyre theft

By Faizel Patel

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested 16 people, including an off-duty police officer, the owner of a tyre fitment centre, his wife and son, as well as taxi drivers, after they were caught loading suspected stolen tyres onto a truck.

The suspects were cuffed inside the tyre fitment centre on Roger Sishi Road in New Germany, Pinetown, on Sunday afternoon.

Tip-off leads to arrest

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers received a tip-off of a truck that was reportedly hijacked under “mysterious circumstances” in Umbilo on Saturday afternoon, 15 July 2023.

“The truck was recovered within an hour in Springfield, but it was empty. Intelligence led the police to a tyre fitment centre in New Germany where the suspects were found loading the suspected stolen tyres onto another truck.

“Preliminary investigations suggests that the hijacked truck made a stop at the tyre fitment centre to offload the tyres before it was abandoned in Springfield,” Netshiunda said.

Cop arrested

Netshiunda added an off-duty police officer was also arrested after he was found at the crime scene,

“His presence inside the premises is being investigated. His vehicle has also been impounded for further investigations.

Truck arson attacks latest

Meanwhile, two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the attacks and burning of trucks.

According to the South African Police (Saps), the two suspects were nabbed in Mpumalanga on Friday and Saturday.

This brings the total number of people arrested for the attacks on trucks to five after three truck drivers were arrested also in Mpumalanga this week.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said more arrested are expected.

“Police are confident that they are closing in on the ring leaders behind these acts of criminality.”

More than 20 trucks have been torched since last Sunday, with incidents reported on several highways.

Mathe said the suspects arrested in connection with the torching of trucks are expected to appear in court on Monday.

