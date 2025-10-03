News

ConCourt rules fathers entitled to equal parental leave as mothers

By Enkosi Selane

3 October 2025

Maternity and paternity leave before the ConCourt

Maternity and paternity leave was in the spotlight. Picture: 123rf.com

The Constitutional Court has unanimously ruled that all parents of newborns are entitled to equal parental leave of four months and 10 days, regardless of gender, sex, colour or circumstances.

The court on Friday found that previous provisions in the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA) distinguishing between maternity and paternity leave constituted unfair and unconstitutional discrimination.

Parents may now share this leave amongst themselves as they see fit.

This is a developing story.

