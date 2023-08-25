Cosatu slams salary hikes for ‘pampered’ mayors and councillors

Cosatu says the officials are being rewarded despite municipalities collapsing.

City of Tshwane Samwu members on strike. Cosatu wants Treasury and Parliament to stop salary hikes for municipal bosses. Photo; Gallo Images.

The Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) on Friday lambasted government for the yet-to-be-approved salary increments for municipal bosses, while workers are still owed previous payments and other benefits.

Cooperative Governance (Cogta) Minister Thembi Nkadimeng gazetted the increments this week.

If approved, a mayor at a metro and other municipalities that fall under Grade 6, will take home R1.5 million a year, while MMCs and whips will pocket R1.1 million.

Government ‘out of touch’

Cosatu spokesperson Matthew Parks says municipal bosses have done nothing but cause further deterioration of municipalities in the past 10 years.

“Under their watch, 36 municipalities have embarked upon mass pickpocketing.

“They’re committing fraud and violating numerous labour and pension laws by routinely refusing to pay their employees, even though they deduct contributions but fail to transfer them to respective funds.

“These proposed backdated increases reflect a leadership that is out of touch with the dire economic constraints facing the country, and the chaos that local government has fallen into under their watch,” Parks said.

Cosatu’s affiliate SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) downed tools in the City of Tshwane last month.

The strike has seen service delivery come to a halt in the city while striking workers attacked non-striking workers, resulting in the shooting of one worker.

Several municipal vehicles were vandalised.

‘Pampared managers’

Parks accused Nkadimeng and Salga of remaining silent on the Tshwane strike.

“The metro has refused to pay their staff two years’ worth of increments. They purged over 100 staffers, sparking instability when communities are desperate for municipal services.

“This is a recipe for labour market instability that no one can afford.

“We are now witnessing Newcastle and Enoch Mgijima municipalities mimicking Tshwane and choosing to abandon the 2023 wage agreement.

“Cosatu supports the call by Samwu that the funds planned to indulge these pampered mayors be diverted to Municipal Revenue Offices.

“Use the funds to employ staff, invest in IT capacity and increase revenue collection.”

He called on the National Treasury and Parliament to intervene and stop the salary hikes.

