Cosplay: She brings superheroes to life

By Hein Kaiser

There’s nothing more powerful than imagination and when the daily grind gets too much, it’s the best refuge to retreat to.

Cosplay artist and comic creator Lauren Bianca, 26, believes the imagination injected into comics affords everyone that opportunity.

The Shadower is her debut into the world of illustrated storytelling. It’s a tale of empowerment and escapism, action and adventure, all in one.

And for Bianca, it’s about crafting a world beyond reality. Her comic tells the story of a girl who mistakenly drinks the wrong medication and gains superhuman powers.

Threat

As she grapples with her newfound abilities, she uncovers that her world is more than just human and with a team of good guys, they must face a dark force threatening their existence.

The comic takes an interesting twist by using realism in her illustrations instead of traditional drawings. Characters were drawn from her vivid imagination as well as inspired by family and friends.

“One of the main reasons people love to read comic books is that they offer a chance at escapism,” she said.

“Life can be stressful at times, or it can be boring, or generally unpleasant and, therefore, escapism is important occasionally.” Bianca was inspired to author comics because of her love of Marvel’s comics and graphic novels.

Marvel

The Marvel Universe is renowned for its vibrant colours and largerthan-life characters and she said it had a profound impact on her creativity.

“Watching any Marvel movie is like stepping into a new world full of colour and opportunities” she enthused. “They always create a family oriented setting, with unity as a central message, and a “whatever it takes” attitude. They are not afraid to push the limits.”

The intricate attention to detail in Marvel’s world-building also fascinated Bianca, which she hoped to emulate in The Shadower.

The success of comics and superhero flicks, along with the enduring affection people feel for superheroes, didn’t escape Bianca.

“Superheroes are more culturally relevant now compared to a couple of decades ago,” she said, adding they often mirror today’s lifestyles, characters and personality traits.

Rule of thumb

There’s coolness, humour, and a sense of justice in every hero character composite. Even though the superhero comic arena has remained somewhat male-dominated since the first speech bubble and cape many decades ago, Bianca said it did not turn her off pursuing success.

Her rule of thumb has always been to trust in her maker and when an idea surfaced, to simply roll with it. “Talent and tenacity are what makes the difference.”

And while it was a struggle to find a publisher, her never-giveup attitude eventually fulfilled her journey’s desired outcome.

When Bianca is not crafting scenes and dialogue, she continues to live inside the comic universe. She’s an accomplished cosplay artist and intent on bringing characters to life at events and conferences of comic lovers. She dresses up as Marvel characters like Black Widow and Wanda.

“Cosplay culture is absolutely amazing,” said Bianca, who believes it brings so much life to every community it steps into and instantly creates a “vibe”, a sense of community and purpose that directly evolved in each performance instance.

