Court crushes Bushiri co-accused Mudolo’s ‘Stalingrad tactics’, clears path for racketeering trial

The court handed down judgment, finding no merit in the application brought by Mudolo and others.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has hailed a Pretoria High Court ruling that crushed Willah Mudolo’s bid to derail racketeering charges, dismissing his “Stalingrad tactics” as baseless and clearing the way for trial.

Earlier this month, the court handed down judgment, finding no merit in the application brought by Mudolo and others seeking to prevent the NPA from charging them with racketeering.

According to the NPA, this application formed part of a broader and ultimately unsuccessful effort to interfere with the prosecution, including attempts to remove the prosecutors from the case.

High Court

Since its transfer to the Pretoria High Court on 20 November 2023, in the matter involving self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd and Mary Bushiri before their flight from the country, the State has remained fully prepared to proceed with the trial.

However, the trial has not started even after Justice Mokhine Masopa on 16 January 2025 found that the three accused persons, Willah Joseph Mudolo, his wife Zethu Matshingana Mudolo and Rising Estate (Pty) Ltd, a company represented by Willah Mudolo, were the cause of undue delays.

Delays

NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said Mudolo’s efforts to delay the proceedings included a review application against the authorisation to charge the accused with racketeering (contravention of section 2 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act).

“They also asked the court to review and set aside their arrest, as well as the decision by the former National Director for Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Advocate Shamila Batohi, to issue a racketeering certificate, amongst others.”

Attempt to remove prosecutors

In an attempt to interfere with the prosecution, Mudolo and his wife instituted motion proceedings to remove the prosecutors assigned to the case.

This was after the Legal Practice Council dismissed their complaint against the prosecutors on 17 July 2025.

Justice Ismail, who presided over both the review application and the motion proceedings, dismissed the scathing and, at times, slanderous allegations against the prosecutors and found no impropriety on their part.

Prosecution

Kganyago said the evidence of Mudolo and his wife did not support the perception or their belief that the prosecutors acted improperly or that their conduct was wilful in disregarding a court order.

“The court further found that the criminal charges Mudolo laid against the prosecutors were a desperate attempt to stop the prosecutor from prosecuting the matter against him.

“Moreover, the judge emphasised that ‘a prosecutor cannot simply be replaced willy-nilly because an accused person is not satisfied with him or her prosecuting a matter.’ As such, the judge dismissed both the review application and motion proceedings with costs,” Kganyago said.

The trial against Mudolo and five others is set to commence on 4 May 2026 in the Pretoria High Court.

‘Stalingrad tactics’

Kganyago said they are facing multiple charges, including racketeering, money laundering and fraud.

“The NPA views with serious concern the adverse impact of the so-called ‘Stalingrad tactics’ employed by the accused. These tactics have not only delayed the commencement of the trial but have also undermined the rights of the co-accused and the broader community to a fair and expeditious resolution of the matter.

“Such conduct reflects a deliberate abuse of legal processes and will not deter the NPA from fulfilling its constitutional mandate,” Kganyago said.

The NPA said it remains “resolute in its commitment” to prosecute this matter, and all others, “without fear, favour or prejudice”.