Daily news update: Crawford k-word, Lesufi’s surveillance, petrol price

In today’s daily news update: A teacher at Crawford College has been dismissed after using the k-word during a lesson, and Lesufi shared his surveillance plans for Gauteng.

Meanwhile, the rise in global oil prices has set petrol prices soaring, and would you eat ‘Kentucky Fried Crocodile’…?

Crawford teacher using k-word

A substitute teacher at Crawford International Pretoria College has been dismissed after she was filmed writing the k-word on the board during a lesson.

Photo: iStock

The teacher was allegedly trying to explain to Grade 8 pupils that they should not be affected by the k-word because they were not alive during apartheid.

The video has since gone viral on social media.

WATCH: Crawford teacher suspended after using k-word during lesson

‘You’ll hate me’ – Lesufi

“You will hate me in Gauteng in the next three months because you’ll be completely under surveillance.”

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi on Wednesday underscored his commitment to public service, but he warned that residents are going to hate him in the coming months…

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Photo: The Citizen/Nigel Sibanda

In an engaging conversation with Metro FM’s Tbo Touch, Lesufi said his goal is to improve the lives of Gauteng residents while fighting crime and wiping out poverty.

READ: ‘You’ll hate me’: Lesufi shares bold stance on surveillance in Gauteng

Was Senzo Meyiwa left to die?

The presiding judge in the trial of the five men accused of murdering former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa has disputed claims by the defence the soccer star was left to die.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng is presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Defence lawyer for accused number five, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, questioned state witness Khaya Ngcatshe on Wednesday about the presence of the Khumalo sisters – Kelly Khumalo and her sister, Zandile Gumede – at Meyiwa’s side after he was shot.

Meyiwa was fatally shot on 26 October 2014 during an alleged botched robbery at the family home of his then-lover, Khumalo, in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

READ: Judge disputes claims Senzo Meyiwa was left to die

Fuel price set to rocket in August

Despite a stronger rand, the rise in global oil prices has set petrol and diesel prices on an alarming upward trajectory for the month of August.

The latest fuel price prediction for August 2023 point to a steep hike in petrol and diesel prices next week. Photo: iStock

The Automobile Association (AA) warned the latest projected hike in the fuel price might even be higher if the under-recovery persists until the end of this week when prices are finalised by the Department of Energy (DOE).

“Currently the trajectory indicates that all fuel will be more expensive in August, with the quantum of the increases most probably being higher than the current data indicates,” according to the AA.

READ: Fuel price set to rocket in August: Here’s what you might pay at the pumps from next week

Kentucky Fried Crocodile?

Who’d have thought good old croc could taste so good? Esibayeni Siyasutha’s owner Sibusiso Madlala first tasted the allegator a year ago during a bushmeat shopping trip in Randburg.

Image: iStock

Madlala said although it wasn’t love at first taste, because he didn’t enjoy the stewed version served to him, the Pimville business man decided to give alligator a second chance – by adding some uncooked croc to his shopping cart.

Eager to put his own twist to the meat the minute he got home, Madlala sprinkled some chicken spices onto the exotic meat and voilà, a finger-lickin’ recipe was born!

READ: Kentucky Fried Crocodile coming soon?

In other news today:

