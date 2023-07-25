‘Racism is abhorrent and demeaning’: Miss World SA responds to racism claims

By Xanet Scheepers

Less than two weeks after having been appointed as the vice president for the Miss World SA organisation, Carolyn Botha finds herself at the centre of an ugly racism accusation.

The Citizen reported on Monday that a voice clip in which a woman can be heard making racist remarks about shoppers at a mall was shared on Twitter by Azapo deputy president, Kekeletso Khena.

Miss World SA responds

Miss World SA shared a statement with The Citizen saying they have noted with concern the allegations of racism that have been levelled against Botha.

“Racism is abhorrent, demeaning, and unacceptable; importantly it is illegal. It is our hope that Ms Botha’s assertions about the ill intent of the accusations are proven true. While Ms Botha works to clear her name, our focus must be on the work at hand and on the welfare of the young ladies who have placed their trust in us to protect them from bullying, discrimination and, of course, the criminal act of racism with which South Africa continues to grapple with,” the statement read.

The organisation asked to be given space to deal with these matters in a legally sound manner “to aide our ability to focus on the reason we exist, which is the empowerment of exemplary young women through this meaningful pageant whose focus is charitable endeavours and beauty with a purpose”.

Death threats

Botha told The Citizen that the voice clip is AI generated and that she has received a number of death threats and other threats, including one from Khena. She has since opened a case against Khena at the Benoni Police Station.

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that Botha opened a case of intimidation against Khena at Benoni on Friday, 21 July 2023. He said that the investigation is underway and no arrests have been made yet.

‘Carolyn Botha is racist and arrogant’

Khena, who shared the voice clip on social media, tagging several mainstream outlets, told The Citizen that she does not have a problem with Botha at all, apart from her racist behaviour, adding that Botha is racist and arrogant, and should not be in a position of power.

She too has opened a case against Botha at the Benoni Police Station.

Brigadier Mathe confirmed that Khena opened a case of defamation of character on Friday, 21 July 2023, also at the Benoni Police Station.

He said the case has been transferred to the Krugersdorp Police Station, where it will be investigated.

