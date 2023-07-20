Tshwane crime spree spike: Poor police presence under scrutiny

By Marizka Coetzer

Experts blamed the poor police presence and weakening economy for the spike in violent crimes recently observed in Pretoria.

On Monday two cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies occurred in Pretoria East and north of Pretoria just 25 minutes apart during peak-hour traffic.

Tshwane crime surge

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for the group of suspects who committed the two robberies – one on the N4 and the other on the R80 in Pretoria.

“In the first incident at 5.20pm, a group of suspects travelling in a BMW E90 rammed into a van that was travelling on the N4 between Simon Vermooten and Rossouw off-ramp and caused it to overturn,” she said.

Mathe said the security guard managed to get out before it blew up after the suspects placed explosives on the van to gain access.

“An undisclosed amount of money was stolen and the suspects fled in a white BMW and a white Toyota Hilux. The BMW was later found in Equestria,” she said.

Second incident

In the second incident, a cash van was attacked while travelling along the R80 from Soshanguve at 5.45pm.

“Suspects travelling in a black Ford Ranger started shooting at the cash van, causing it to come to a halt. The cash van was bombed and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen. The suspects fled the scene in a silver Hyundai,” she said.

Criminologist Professor Jaco Barkhuizen said crime will continue to increase as the economy worsens and people continued to lose jobs. Barkhuizen said the two hits showed the attacks were very organised.

“It’s worrying that it happened in the middle of the year when there is usually not that much cash moving around as is the summer holiday peak time. That shows you criminals and organised groups are not waiting anymore for high cash times,” he said.

Barkhuizen described the attacks as dangerous because it happened on a highway in peak hour traffic. “There were many cars and innocent civilians that could have be hurt. Where are the police patrolling the highways,” he asked.

Outgunned, outnumbered

Action Society founder Ian Cameron said CIT attacks continue unabated.

“If the Saps had the necessary crime intelligence and skills depth, most of these robberies could be stopped.

“We see police outgunned and outnumbered by these gangs.”

City of Tshwane’s MMC for Community Safety Grandi Theunissen said the City has noted with concern the recent incidents of crime.

“We require a multi-stakeholder approach to fight crime. The City can’t do it alone,” he said.