DA welcomes court ruling on EFF shutdown, despite failing to have it declared unlawful

Citizen Reporter

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen on Saturday said his party welcomes the Gauteng High Court’s ruling on the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF’s) national shutdown on Monday.

This despite the dismissing the DA’s urgent interdict to have the shutdown declared unlawful.

Court interdicts violence from EFF

The court judgment, however, does state that the EFF and its members are prohibited from shutting down schools, stores or businesses. They also cannot stop any trade of traffic on public roads.

The ruling also said that EFF members cannot promote or organise the blocking of roads or railway lines, while also prohibiting the incitement of violence.

“This judgment is a victory for law and order in South Africa, and a win for all peace-loving citizens who want to work, learn, and provide for their families without fear of violence, looting, and intimidation by a group of vigilantes posing as a political party,” said Steenhuisen.

“The DA has repeatedly stated that the EFF has every right to protest, but the party has no right to hold South Africa hostage in doing so.”

DA wants law enforcement on standby

Despite the ruling prohibiting those taking part in the EFF from disrupting citizens and businesses from operating as usual, Steenhuisen called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure that the police and army are on standby to step in if needed.

“It is President Ramaphosa’s duty, as prescribed by the Constitution of the Republic, to ensure the security of the nation. We have seen in recent years how woefully underprepared his government has been to protect South African citizens from violence and vigilantism, most notably during the 2021 July riots,” he said.

The EFF has organised the national shutdown on Monday, 20 March 2023, to demand that Ramaphosa step down and to protest against the constant bouts of load shedding that South Africa has experienced for months.

Ramaphosa had on Friday said government would “not allow anarchy and disorder”.

Ministers in the country’s security cluster have also vowed to be on alert and prevent the EFF from bringing South Africa to a standstill.