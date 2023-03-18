‘Count us out,’ military veterans tell EFF about ‘opportunistic’ shutdown

Sipho Mabena

The uMkhonto weSizwe Liberation War Veterans (MKLWV) has distanced itself from the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) March 20 national shutdown, saying the protest was an act of desperation.

Dan Hatto, MKLWV national convener, said the organisation’s standpoint on the shutdown was the defence of the hard won democratic rights for all the citizens of South Africa.

Defend SA

He said their mission was to defend rights for all the citizens of the country and distanced themselves from the planned national shutdown.

“MKLWV will definitely not be participating in the planned shutdown. Anything that suggests the involvement of the MK members is a misrepresentation of what the organisation stands for and what MK stood for. It is untrue and must be strongly condemned,” Hatto said in a statement.

On the shutdown, he said while they acknowledge the right to a peaceful march, protest and strike; they condemn any attempt at destabilising democracy through any violence, provocation, lack of discipline and intolerance.

Lawlessness

“We fought hard for this democracy to allow it to be undermined by lawlessness. We also condemn any opportunistic attempt to exploit the country’s challenges for wrong reasons, particularly for individual gain,” Hatto said.

He said they have noted with grave concern and disappointment the opportunistic action aimed at denting and hijacking one of the most important days in the history of South Africa, Human Rights Day.

The Sharpeville Massacre shall remain a national Human Rights Day, Hatto said, and that the memory could not be erased in the minds of people, nor could it be replaced with the act of recklessness and cheap political posture.

Act of desperation

“This is surely an act of desperation and cannot be tolerated nor a repeat of Sharpeville be entertained, as a result of political immaturity, political intolerance and violence. We are assured by our law enforcement institutions that they will deal decisively with anarchists and unlawful behaviour of any kind,” Hatto said.

He said the peace loving South African community to which the MKLWV form part of, is refusing to be co-opted to be part of hooliganism, thuggery and spontaneous mob psychology.

“Their defective tendencies and irrational choices cannot be allowed to affect the entire nation. This strong view is also supported by the court order and pronouncement against the protest,” Hatto added.

