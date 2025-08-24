DA calls for investigations into the bus accident

A total of 35 individuals sustained injuries in the accident, with varying degrees of severity.

The DA in Limpopo has written to the province’s Basic Education MEC, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya, asking for her office to conduct a full-scale investigation into the real course of an accident that left 35 children injured.

The pupils were hurt when the school bus they were travelling on was involved in an accident on Thursday. The accident took place at the dangerous R71 road between Magoebaskloof Escarpment and Tzaneen in the Mopani region of Limpopo.

The department said on Thursday that a bus carrying 39 people, including 30 children from a Special School [SILO] in Ga-Chuene, lost control and caused an accident, resulting in injuries.

Two adults, the department said, sustained moderate to serious injuries and were taken to Tzaneen Medicare.

“Three adults sustained minor injuries and were taken to Van Velden Hospital and Letaba Hospital, respectively.

“Two children sustained moderate to serious injuries and were taken to Van Velden Hospital and Letaba Hospital, while 28 children sustained minor injuries,” said transport and community safety acting spokesperson, Matome Taueatsoala.

Taueatsoala said the safety and well-being of the passengers are being prioritised, and that medical attention was being provided to those in need.

Road conditions need to improve

The DA has previously raised the need to improve the condition of roads like the George’s Valley Road, which it said could offer heavy vehicles an alternative route to the R71.

“The R71 road is notorious for its sharp corners, steep inclines, and descents, which are unsuitable and dangerous for heavy vehicles and subsequently cause significant risk for other motorists.

“We therefore call for a thorough investigation into the circumstances around this accident and to ensure there is a greater focus on visible policing, strategies for safer roads and the improved compliance and safety of any vehicles that will be used to transport pupils,” said DA Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL), Jacques Smalle on Friday.

