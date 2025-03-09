News

‘Horrific’: 82-seater bus rolls off embankment in KZN, children among casualties

9 Mar 2025

There are reports of multiple passengers, including young children, being critically injured.

Emergency services are working to carry patients to awaiting ambulances.

Emergency services are currently on scene of a “horrific accident” on the N2 that has claimed at least six lives.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, which is on the scene, a fully loaded 82-seater bus was travelling between Mandeni Toll and the Tugela River in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday when it rolled down a steep embankment.

“Reports are at least 6 deceased, we do not know if there are any children amongst the deceased,” said IPSS spokesperson Samantha Meyrick.

She said some of the service’s off-duty medics had been dispatched to assist at a busy accident scene.

There rescuers from several emergency services and government agencies are carrying patients to awaiting ambulances.

This is a developing story

