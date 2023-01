The leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) isn’t afraid of the heat in the kitchen – or the political playing field. John Steenhuisen was born in Durbanhoff in Durban, where he lived most of his life. “I wanted to be an archaeologist, very into history. Then I wanted to go into law but instead got involved in politics in Durban North, when I helped the Democratic Party (DP) branch by handing out pamphlets during the election for the local MP,” he said. 'No substitute for experience' Steenhuisen became involved in politics because he saw it as a way to get...

The leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) isn’t afraid of the heat in the kitchen – or the political playing field. John Steenhuisen was born in Durbanhoff in Durban, where he lived most of his life.

“I wanted to be an archaeologist, very into history. Then I wanted to go into law but instead got involved in politics in Durban North, when I helped the Democratic Party (DP) branch by handing out pamphlets during the election for the local MP,” he said.

‘No substitute for experience’

Steenhuisen became involved in politics because he saw it as a way to get things done.

“I got involved with the DP when I left school, joined the local branch and worked myself up to deputy chair, then chair, then local councillor and then got elected unopposed as a councillor. I was a councillor for 10 years.”

He said he was grateful for his journey as an activist, working his way up to parliament and as the leader of the opposition party. Steenhuisen cut his teeth in politics at the early age of 22 as a member of council.

“It gave me a full understanding of how the party works and what to expect from people at various levels. There is no substitute for experience,” he said.

Steenhuisen enjoys hanging out with friends in his free time.

“I love cooking. I cook to relax and enjoy making a meal for friends.”

He has a passion for clay pigeon shooting and belongs to a club.

“I’m happy with the progress but still need to complete 10 000 hours. It clears your mind entirely. I find it so relaxing and de-stressing,” he said.

Steenhuisen loves hot food and cannot resist a Durban bunny chow.

“I try and get one every time I visit my home town,” he said. And he admits he is not good at everything.

“I am a terrible braaier, apparently. I like braaing and I love braaivleis, but my daughter tells me I’m horrible at it.”

‘We are winning against the ANC’

Steenhuisen will never stop trying to make things better.

“I believe things can get better. I wouldn’t be doing what I am if I didn’t believe that,” he said.

SA has only just scratched the surface of its potential.

“I have seen it so many times. When South Africans put their minds to something, we get it right,” he said.

Steenhuisen said he was proud of the City of Cape Town and that it will be able to start paying cash for power fed into the local electricity grid from June.

DA leader, John Steenhuisen speaks to The Citizen at the DA offices in Bruma, 26 January 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

“Not only because it was done by the DA government, but it shows it can be done. It is frustrating because the whole country is not doing it. What we have pioneered in Cape Town should be the blueprint around the rest of the country in terms of energy.”

Cape Town residents are protected against two layers of load shedding due to the Steenbras dam system. Steenhuisen said they were working towards being the first province in the country to be free of load shedding.

“We are winning against the ANC. When we look at the ANC figures, they struggle, while we continue to grow. The ANC’s support is getting less and less,” he said.

Steenhuisen said everyone thought Cyril Ramaphosa would be the hero who would save South Africa from its problems.

“Now, we see he is exactly the same as the others in the ANC if we look at the Phala Phala scandal, the empty promises and cadre employment. “He is just as guilty as the rest in the ANC,” he said.

Steenhuisen said the country didn’t have an Eskom, Nersa, Transnet or SAA problem.

“We have an ANC problem.”

Steenhuisen’s signature curry dish

John Steenhuisen said growing up in Durban and as a councillor in Durban, he was invited to many dinners where he experienced lots of different spices.

“A curry is far more complex than a stew. A curry is built from the bottom up.”

Start with onions, butter and garlic; fry until golden.

Add mother-in-law masala (Steenhuisen’s favourite spice).

Add fenugreek seeds, mustard seeds and chilli powder.

Brown the meat.

Add a tin of tomatoes, and let it simmer.

Add potatoes an hour before you are ready to dish.

Add garam masala seeds and fresh coriander and serve with rice and roti.

– marizkac@citizen.co.za