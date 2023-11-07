Daily news update: Phala Phala farm arrests, no jail time for Sibongile Mani and Meyiwa murder trial

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued orange level 5 and yellow level 2 severe thunderstorms in several provinces including Gauteng.

News Today: 07 November

‘We were just following protocol’ – Nsfas on starving students allegations

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) finds itself embroiled in a storm of controversy after accusations have been hurled at the body, alleging that it has abandoned students during the critical exam period.

It is hard to ignore the frustration and inconvenience faced by students during this process. Picture: iStock

However, in a statement released on Sunday, Nsfas insists it was merely following protocol, which was its first priority, over and above the physical well-being of the students.

Read more here

No jail time for Nsfas thief Sibongile Mani, court rules

Sibongile Mani, the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student who spent nearly R800 000 of the R14 million she received into her student account from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas), will not be spending any time in jail.

Sibongile Mani in East London on 4 September 2017. Picture: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Lulama Zenzile

This comes after the Eastern Cape High Court set aside her five-year sentence for theft on Monday.

Read more here

Hawks arrest two suspects for Phala Phala farm robbery

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the housebreaking and theft that happened at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, where money was stolen in 2020.

The entrance of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo. Picture: www.actionsa.org.za

The Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, said the two suspects, aged 39 and 30, will make their first appearance in the Bela Bela Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday after their arrests on Sunday and Monday, respectively, on charges of housebreaking and theft.

Read more here

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Accused called by investigator with ‘job offer’ week before arrest

One of the five men accused of murdering former Bafana Bafana captain, Senzo Meyiwa received a call from one of the investigators about a job offer a week before his arrest, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria heard on Monday.

Accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi, at the Pretoria High Court on 15 September 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Tebogo Letsie

Sergeant Vusimuzi Mogane, who was one of the investigators in Meyiwa’s case, was back in the witness stand for his cross-examination as the court continued to hear evidence in a trial-within-a-trial.

Read more here

Scathing court order against Prasa over passenger safety

Four years after the Western Cape High Court put Prasa on terms to provide proper security for rail commuters, the issue remains unresolved.

One of the new Prasa trains at the Pretoria station on 17 January 2022. Photo: The Citizen/Neil McCartney

Western Cape Acting Judge Michael Bishop has now granted a further supervisory order giving Prasa until the end of November to complete a new tender process for its security contracts and report back to him on its status.

Read more here

UK travellers flock to SA ‘for its sunshine, wine and value for money’

The UK was, once again, a top source market to Cape Town (via air) between January and September 2023, with the US a very close second, followed by Germany, Netherlands and France – to complete the Top 5.

SA is a preferred destination due to its scenic environments and a favourable exchange rate. Image: iStock.

This was revealed by Mireille Wenger, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities in the Western Cape.

Read more here

WATCH: Team KZN pays homage to AKA on Clash of the Choirs to show that the province ‘loves AKA’

The choir representing KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Clash of the Choirs SA (COTCSA) paid homage to AKA and its leader Ntencane said they paid homage to the late rapper to show that KZN loved him.

Late rapper AKA was remembered on the latest episode of Clash of the Choirs. Picture: akaworldwide/Instagram

“We decided to do a medley of his songs so that people can see that KZN loves AKA and appreciates his work,” said team leader Ntencane.

Read more here

WATCH: Siya Kolisi’s heartwarming message to a boy who tore his ACL during a match

Media mogul Basetsana Kumalo said last year her son, Nathi, got injured during a soccer match and she asked Springboks captain Siya Kolisi to send him a message of encouragement.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has urged Nathi to take as much time as he needs to recover. Pictures: Steve Haag/Gallo Images and Instagram/@basetsanakumalo

The beauty queen said Nathi, who was doing grade 11 at the time, was heartbroken as he was told he wouldn’t be able to play for 10 months.

Read more here

Chiefs to cut underperforming Gonzalez’s loan spell short?

There’s uncertainty surrounding Jasond Gonzalez’s future at Kaizer Chiefs, as the striker has struggled to make a significant impact since his arrival.

Jasond Gonzalez of Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Gonzalez, a robust Colombian striker, is on a year-long loan at Chiefs from his Bolivian club, Club Real Santa Cruz. However, recent signs suggest he might return to his mother club earlier than initially anticipated.

Read more here

Skipper Siya Kolisi thanks Bok fans: ‘We love you’

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has thanked the team’s fans following the World Cup winners’ four-day trophy tour that concluded on Sunday, saying the Boks witnessed a “united nation” over the last few days.

The Springboks. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Boks won the Webb Ellis Cup for a fourth time in France two weekends ago when they beat New Zealand 12-11 in the Rugby World Cup final. The Boks also won in 2019, to go with their victories in 1995 and 2007.

Read more here