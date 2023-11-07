Daily news update: Phala Phala farm arrests, no jail time for Sibongile Mani and Meyiwa murder trial
In today’s news update, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued orange level 5 and yellow level 2 severe thunderstorms in several provinces including Gauteng.
‘We were just following protocol’ – Nsfas on starving students allegations
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) finds itself embroiled in a storm of controversy after accusations have been hurled at the body, alleging that it has abandoned students during the critical exam period.
However, in a statement released on Sunday, Nsfas insists it was merely following protocol, which was its first priority, over and above the physical well-being of the students.
No jail time for Nsfas thief Sibongile Mani, court rules
Sibongile Mani, the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student who spent nearly R800 000 of the R14 million she received into her student account from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas), will not be spending any time in jail.
This comes after the Eastern Cape High Court set aside her five-year sentence for theft on Monday.
Hawks arrest two suspects for Phala Phala farm robbery
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the housebreaking and theft that happened at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, where money was stolen in 2020.
The Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, said the two suspects, aged 39 and 30, will make their first appearance in the Bela Bela Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday after their arrests on Sunday and Monday, respectively, on charges of housebreaking and theft.
Senzo Meyiwa trial: Accused called by investigator with ‘job offer’ week before arrest
One of the five men accused of murdering former Bafana Bafana captain, Senzo Meyiwa received a call from one of the investigators about a job offer a week before his arrest, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria heard on Monday.
Sergeant Vusimuzi Mogane, who was one of the investigators in Meyiwa’s case, was back in the witness stand for his cross-examination as the court continued to hear evidence in a trial-within-a-trial.
Scathing court order against Prasa over passenger safety
Four years after the Western Cape High Court put Prasa on terms to provide proper security for rail commuters, the issue remains unresolved.
Western Cape Acting Judge Michael Bishop has now granted a further supervisory order giving Prasa until the end of November to complete a new tender process for its security contracts and report back to him on its status.
UK travellers flock to SA ‘for its sunshine, wine and value for money’
The UK was, once again, a top source market to Cape Town (via air) between January and September 2023, with the US a very close second, followed by Germany, Netherlands and France – to complete the Top 5.
This was revealed by Mireille Wenger, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities in the Western Cape.
WATCH: Team KZN pays homage to AKA on Clash of the Choirs to show that the province ‘loves AKA’
The choir representing KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Clash of the Choirs SA (COTCSA) paid homage to AKA and its leader Ntencane said they paid homage to the late rapper to show that KZN loved him.
“We decided to do a medley of his songs so that people can see that KZN loves AKA and appreciates his work,” said team leader Ntencane.
WATCH: Siya Kolisi’s heartwarming message to a boy who tore his ACL during a match
Media mogul Basetsana Kumalo said last year her son, Nathi, got injured during a soccer match and she asked Springboks captain Siya Kolisi to send him a message of encouragement.
The beauty queen said Nathi, who was doing grade 11 at the time, was heartbroken as he was told he wouldn’t be able to play for 10 months.
Chiefs to cut underperforming Gonzalez’s loan spell short?
There’s uncertainty surrounding Jasond Gonzalez’s future at Kaizer Chiefs, as the striker has struggled to make a significant impact since his arrival.
Gonzalez, a robust Colombian striker, is on a year-long loan at Chiefs from his Bolivian club, Club Real Santa Cruz. However, recent signs suggest he might return to his mother club earlier than initially anticipated.
Skipper Siya Kolisi thanks Bok fans: ‘We love you’
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has thanked the team’s fans following the World Cup winners’ four-day trophy tour that concluded on Sunday, saying the Boks witnessed a “united nation” over the last few days.
The Boks won the Webb Ellis Cup for a fourth time in France two weekends ago when they beat New Zealand 12-11 in the Rugby World Cup final. The Boks also won in 2019, to go with their victories in 1995 and 2007.