Daily news update: 2 shot outside court, judge slams Senzo lawyers, Boks bus crashes fence

In today’s news update, the judge slams lawyers for ‘sharing’ sensitive information in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, Jub Jub asks for a case postponement so he can go on tour, and the Kiffness is robbed twice in the US.

We also look at how the Springboks’ trophy bus crashes through an elderly woman’s fence, two people were shot dead outside Randburg Magistrate’s Court, how a case against a former Prasa acting CEO is in limbo and the funeral arrangements made by AmaZulu for their late striker Bonginkosi Ntuli.

News today: 09 November

Judge slams lawyers in Senzo Meyiwa trial after sensitive information ‘shared’ with accused

Proceedings in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial became heated on Wednesday after it emerged that confidential information was allegedly shown to the accused.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 17 July.

This after Sergeant Vusimuzi Mogane returned to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for the continuation of his cross-examination.

The state witness has been giving evidence in a trial-within-a-trial, which is currently taking place to determine the admissibility of confession statements, pointing out and warning statements by the accused in the main trial.

Jub Jub asks for case postponement so he can go on tour in December

Magistrate Betty Khumalo was not pleased when the legal representative of television host and musician Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye asked that the date of his court appearance be moved again to January due to a work tour commitment.

Molemo Maarohanye, better known as Jub Jub.

This, after she had just remanded it to 11 December 2023, extending the accused’s bail.

Two shot dead in suspected hit outside Randburg Magistrate’s Court

Two people have been shot dead, in a suspected hit, while they were walking toward the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, north of Joburg.

Photo: iStock

It is understood the man and woman were shot dead on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed the shooting saying the motive was being investigated.

There’s a Springbok bus on my stoep! Trophy tour gate-crashes EC home

Completely offsides! The Boks’ Rugby World Cup victory was brought home for an elderly Aliwal North homeowner when the team’s trophy tour bus unexpectedly crashed through her fence and into her garden on Monday evening.

The bus was on its way to Johannesburg after the Springboks concluded their trophy tour in East London on Sunday.

According to reports, the bus was on its way from East London to Johannesburg on Monday when its brakes failed shortly after 7pm.

How to steal a railway line and stay out of jail

The case against former Prasa acting CEO Mthuthuzeli Swartz, who stands accused of stealing and selling 42km of railway line in the Eastern Cape, remains in limbo after four years of court postponements. It has also been more than a decade since the case was opened. Progress is being stymied by the High Court, which has yet to hear an appeal for the state to provide further particulars of the case.

The rail bed where part of the Transnet line between Sterkstroom and Maclear was removed is still clearly visible in Sterkstroom (the pebbled area running from the bottom left of the photo). The adjacent line runs to Johannesburg and is still in occasional use.

Swartz was arrested on 22 January 2019 in relation to a case opened at the Elliot police station in the Eastern Cape in February 2013. Just more than a month later, on 27 February 2019, Cape Town-based businessman Syed Mohiudeen was arrested as co-accused.

The Kiffness robbed twice during US tour

South Africa’s famous cat collaborator, David Scott, or better known to his fans as The Kiffness, has cancelled a show in the US after he was robbed while on tour.

David "The Kiffness" Scott with fan, movie star, Whoopi Goldberg at his show in New York.

Scott cancelled the planned gig in Detroit after he was robbed twice in the region.

He started his tour in September this year in Europe before proceeding to the US towards the end of October. Starting in Washington, proceeding to Philadelphia and then New York (where he was even visited by Whoopi Goldberg), Scott was due to do a show in Detroit on Tuesday.

‘Me and Khelina, spiritually, we were married,’–Obed Baloyi on his late on-screen ‘wife’

Veteran actor Obed Baloyi shared how the on-screen chemistry he shared with late actress Lebohang Mpyana was even strong off-screen. He was speaking at her memorial service at the Joburg Theatre.

Late actress Lebohang Mpyana and Obed Baloyi in character on DiepCity.

“When I speak with Khelina on the phone, at home in front of my wife, you can ask yourself questions as to what’s going on because I called her sweetheart. Whenever I speak with Khelina over the phone she would say ‘I love you baby’ and I would say ‘I love you sweetheart’ something which I don’t do with my wife,” he said to loud raptures of laughter in the theatre.

Zips don’t lie: the secret behind a true luxury handbag

The zip on a luxury handbag is more than just a detail: it can be one of the best ways to tell whether it’s the real deal or a cheap copy.

Picture: Instagram @louisvuitton

The zips found on the handbags of major brands are often made by Switzerland’s Riri, which was bought by Swiss group Oerlikon in March.

WATCH: New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox loses bet, plays Sun City course in Bok shirt

New Zealand golfer, Ryan Fox, was forced to play several holes of his practice round and pro-am on Wednesday — ahead of the Nedbank Golf Challenge starting at Sun City on Thursday — in a Springbok rugby shirt.

Golfer Ryan Fox in his Bok jersey. Picture: X

This, after the player lost a bet with his coach and caddie, South African Dean Smith, regarding the outcome of the Rugby World Cup final in France last weekend.

AmaZulu confirm funeral details of late Bongi Ntuli

AmaZulu FC have released the funeral details of their late striker Bonginkosi Ntuli, who succumbed to cancer last weeked at the age of 32.

The late AmaZulu striker Bonginkosi Ntuli

Ntuli’s passing came as a shock to many in the football fraternity, with the striker said to have only been ill for a short period of time after he was only diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in September.

