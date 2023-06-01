Daily news update: Presidency’s budget, Ace Magashule’s expulsion and Dr Nandipha arrest

By Citizen Reporter

Municipalities must be separated from undue political influence – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says to improve service delivery, municipalities must be separated from undue political influence that seeks to appoint unqualified candidates in positions.

Ramaphosa presented the Presidency’s budget in the National Assembly on Wednesday, where he updated the nation on the progress of several projects undertaken by the government.

Magashule faces expulsion from ANC after being found guilty of misconduct

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

Former African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has been found guilty of violating the governing party’s Constitution by attempting to suspend ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party’s national disciplinary committee (NDC) has recommended that Magashule be expelled for his behaviour.

Home Affairs, NPA and Saps accuse Magudumana of lying about Tanzania arrest

Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester’s virtual court appearances have caused a lot of talk on social media. Screenshots from Twitter/@Chriseldalewis



South African law enforcement authorities have disputed Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s claims that she was unlawfully arrested in Tanzania.

The Department of Home Affairs, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the South African Police Service (Saps) have collectively accused the aesthetics doctor of lying about the circumstances surrounding her arrest in Arusha last month.

WATCH: SK Khoza claims his fiancée tried to kill him

Sthembiso “SK” Khoza. Picture: Instagram@SKkhoza

In recent years, actor Sthembiso “SK” Khoza has gained attention for reasons unrelated to his acting skills. This all started when his first baby mama, Gogo Maweni, publicly criticised him for neglecting his parental responsibilities.

After his appearance on a e.TV telenovela Black Door, it appears that the actor’s life has taken a dramatic turn.

‘It’s just a suggestion’: Safa on talks with PSL over 18-team league

Former Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe with new CEO Lydia Monyepao and Safa president Danny Jordaan at SAFA House on May 8. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Reports that local football governing body, Safa, are in negotiations with the professional football body, PSL, over adding two more teams to the elite league spread like a wildfire over the weekend.

Safa has, however, come out to deny that there are any negotiations and say they had made a recommendation about it, but no further steps were taken.

