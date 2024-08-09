Daily news update: 18 MK party MPs dismissed | Adetshina withdraws from Miss SA | Simbine leads SA to final
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
News today includes on yet another dramatic day for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, 18 members of parliament (MPs) will have to forfeit their R1.27 million annual salary after being fired.
Meanwhile, Chidimma Adetshina has withdrawn from the Miss South Africa pageant.
Furthermore, the South African 4x100m relay team kept their medal hopes alive, clocking the second-fastest time in the men’s first-round heats at the Paris Olympics on Thursday morning.
News Today: 9 August 2024
The weather service has warned of disruptive rain in the Western Cape, damaging winds and waves in the Northern Cape and Eastern Cape, and fire dangers in places over the interior for Women’s Day.– full weather forecast here.
18 MPs to lose R1.27m salary after MK party dismissal
On yet another dramatic day for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, 18 members of parliament (MPs) will have to forfeit their R1.27 million annual salary after being fired.
National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza received correspondence from MK party chief whip, Sihle Ngubane, informing her of replacements in the party’s parliamentary caucus.
Parliament on Thursday confirmed that 15 MK party MPs were removed by the party.
JMPD officers suspended in connection with death of EFF’s Moshe Mphahlele
An undisclosed number of Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers have been suspended in connection to the death of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor Moshe Mphahlele.
Mphahlele died after being shot during a protest in Bramley near Alexandra, Johannesburg, on Sunday.
According to the EFF in Gauteng, the City of Joburg councillor was engaging in a “peaceful service delivery programme” advocating for social housing when he was killed.
Chidimma Adetshina withdraws from Miss SA pageant
Chidimma Adetshina has withdrawn from the Miss South Africa pageant.
This was confirmed in a statement believed to be owned by the finalist on social media on Thursday.
She said the decision came amid safety concerns.
Two dams burst their banks near Malmesbury, flooding Riverlands
Non-governmental organisations are scrambling to supply aid to communities that have been affected by the collapse of two dams near Malmesbury in Western Cape.
Large parts of Riverlands were flooded with most of the damage confined to streets though some buildings were damaged.
Two people are reportedly missing.
Akani Simbine carries SA relay team into Olympic final
The South African 4x100m relay team kept their medal hopes alive, clocking the second-fastest time in the men’s first-round heats at the Paris Olympics on Thursday morning.
Akani Simbine produced a superb anchor leg, and he was well supported by Shaun Maswanganyi and junior athletes Bayanda Walaza and Bradley Nkoana, as they took second place in their first-round heat in 37.94 seconds.
Only the United States, who won the same heat in 37.47, went quicker in the opening round.
In other news today:
- ANC granted leave to appeal MK party trademark case at Supreme Court
- Magashule’s former PA expected back in SA to stand trial after ConCourt rebuff
- ‘Her passing came on the eve of us honouring her with this star’: Soweto Theatre on Connie Chiume
- More suspects could be added to AKA-Tibz murder case, state granted final postponement
- Carletonville scholar transport crash pupils laid to rest
Yesterday’s News recap
