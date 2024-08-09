Daily news update: 18 MK party MPs dismissed | Adetshina withdraws from Miss SA | Simbine leads SA to final

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News Today: 9 August 2024

The weather service has warned of disruptive rain in the Western Cape, damaging winds and waves in the Northern Cape and Eastern Cape, and fire dangers in places over the interior for Women’s Day.– full weather forecast here.

18 MPs to lose R1.27m salary after MK party dismissal

On yet another dramatic day for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, 18 members of parliament (MPs) will have to forfeit their R1.27 million annual salary after being fired.

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza received correspondence from MK party chief whip, Sihle Ngubane, informing her of replacements in the party’s parliamentary caucus.

Supporters of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on 18 May 2024. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Parliament on Thursday confirmed that 15 MK party MPs were removed by the party.

JMPD officers suspended in connection with death of EFF’s Moshe Mphahlele

An undisclosed number of Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers have been suspended in connection to the death of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor Moshe Mphahlele.

Mphahlele died after being shot during a protest in Bramley near Alexandra, Johannesburg, on Sunday.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor, Moshe Mphahlele. Picture: X / @NalediChirwa

According to the EFF in Gauteng, the City of Joburg councillor was engaging in a “peaceful service delivery programme” advocating for social housing when he was killed.

Chidimma Adetshina withdraws from Miss SA pageant

Chidimma Adetshina has withdrawn from the Miss South Africa pageant.

This was confirmed in a statement believed to be owned by the finalist on social media on Thursday.

Former Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina. Photo: X/@PSAFLIVE

She said the decision came amid safety concerns.

Two dams burst their banks near Malmesbury, flooding Riverlands

Non-governmental organisations are scrambling to supply aid to communities that have been affected by the collapse of two dams near Malmesbury in Western Cape.

Large parts of Riverlands were flooded with most of the damage confined to streets though some buildings were damaged.

Picture: Facebook

Two people are reportedly missing.

Akani Simbine carries SA relay team into Olympic final

The South African 4x100m relay team kept their medal hopes alive, clocking the second-fastest time in the men’s first-round heats at the Paris Olympics on Thursday morning.

Akani Simbine produced a superb anchor leg, and he was well supported by Shaun Maswanganyi and junior athletes Bayanda Walaza and Bradley Nkoana, as they took second place in their first-round heat in 37.94 seconds.

Akani Simbine during the 4x100m relay heats at the Olympic Games in Paris on Thursday. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Only the United States, who won the same heat in 37.47, went quicker in the opening round.

