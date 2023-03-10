Daily news update: Ramaphosa Q&A, Nehawu strike deaths, and Phala Phala saga

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.
Daily news update: 10 March
Ramaphosa denies his ministers live like rock stars, says Cabinet not bloated
President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed the suggestion that his Cabinet is bloated and says he is committed to restructuring government.
Ramamphosa responded to questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, after making changes to his executive – including two new ministries – earlier this week.
The president appointed Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as the country’s new Minister of Electricity and Maropene Ramokgopa as Minister for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation.
WATCH: At least four dead due to Nehawu strike
At least four people have died as a result of the strike action by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu).
This is according to Health Minister Joe Phaahla, who was briefing the media on Thursday morning.
Phaahla and Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko conducted site visits to health facilities affected by strikers, beginning with the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.
EFF, DA wants committee looking into Phala Phala, ANC MP vows to ‘defeat it’
Opposition parties are pushing for Parliament to deal with the Phala Phala scandal in light of the revelations from South African Revenue Service (Sars).
This week, it emerged that the $580 000 found at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo was not declared when it arrived in the country.
Ramaphosa previously claimed to have received the money from Sudanese businessman, Hazim Mustafa, as payment for cattle as part of a legitimate business transaction.
Makwarela returns as Tshwane mayor after proving he’s no longer insolvent
Murunwa Makwarela is once again the Tshwane mayor after he produced a notice of insolvency rehabilitation.
On Tuesday, Makwarela was disqualified from holding office after it was revealed that the mayor was insolvent.
In a statement on Thursday, the City of Tshwane said City Manager Johann Mettler had received the notice from Makwarela and had informed the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to withdraw the declaration of a vacancy for his position.
Ethics committee recommends Mosebenzi Zwane’s suspension as MP
Parliament’s ethics committee has recommended that former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane be suspended as a Member of Parliament (MP) for one term.
The recommended suspension is harsher than the usual 30 days suspension, a fine of no more than a month’s salary, or a reprimand in the House.
It comes after the DA and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) laid complaints against Zwane in 2017.
SA shows up – AKA’s Mass Country certified gold
As there was a call for fans and supporters of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes last album Mass Country to break records, it seems that is heading in the right direction.
During the late rapper’s memorial service, Kabelo Malabane called on people to stream and buy the album, Mass Country in large numbers.
The slain rapper said the album was a nod to South Africa and in early indications, locals have shown up.
Sheppard says history not factor for Chiefs in Nedbank Cup tie
Kaizer Chiefs will not worry about what has happened to them in the past in the Nedbank Cup, nor will they consider their opponent’s division.
This was revealed by assistant coach Dillon Sheppard who filled in for Arthur Zwane in a media conference ahead of their Ke Yona last 16 match against Casric Stars.
Shepard said Zwane was feeling under the weather and could not make the official media engagement at the PSL headquarters on Wednesday afternoon.
