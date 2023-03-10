Daily news update: Ramaphosa Q&A, Nehawu strike deaths, and Phala Phala saga

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Ramaphosa denies his ministers live like rock stars, says Cabinet not bloated

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses delegates at Gallagher Estate in Midrand on 1 November 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed the suggestion that his Cabinet is bloated and says he is committed to restructuring government.

Ramamphosa responded to questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, after making changes to his executive – including two new ministries – earlier this week.

The president appointed Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as the country’s new Minister of Electricity and Maropene Ramokgopa as Minister for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation.

WATCH: At least four dead due to Nehawu strike

Demonstrators picket outside the Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg, 6 March 2023, as part of National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) strike action, with workers demanding a 10% salary increase. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

At least four people have died as a result of the strike action by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu).

This is according to Health Minister Joe Phaahla, who was briefing the media on Thursday morning.

Phaahla and Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko conducted site visits to health facilities affected by strikers, beginning with the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

EFF, DA wants committee looking into Phala Phala, ANC MP vows to ‘defeat it’

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula at the Presidency Budget Vote on 9 June 2022, in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Opposition parties are pushing for Parliament to deal with the Phala Phala scandal in light of the revelations from South African Revenue Service (Sars).

This week, it emerged that the $580 000 found at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo was not declared when it arrived in the country.

Ramaphosa previously claimed to have received the money from Sudanese businessman, Hazim Mustafa, as payment for cattle as part of a legitimate business transaction.

Makwarela returns as Tshwane mayor after proving he’s no longer insolvent

Cope councillor in Tshwane Murunwa Makwarela. Photo: Gallo Images

Murunwa Makwarela is once again the Tshwane mayor after he produced a notice of insolvency rehabilitation.

On Tuesday, Makwarela was disqualified from holding office after it was revealed that the mayor was insolvent.

In a statement on Thursday, the City of Tshwane said City Manager Johann Mettler had received the notice from Makwarela and had informed the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to withdraw the declaration of a vacancy for his position.

Ethics committee recommends Mosebenzi Zwane’s suspension as MP

Former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane at the state capture commission in Braamfontein. Picture: Neil McCartney

Parliament’s ethics committee has recommended that former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane be suspended as a Member of Parliament (MP) for one term.

The recommended suspension is harsher than the usual 30 days suspension, a fine of no more than a month’s salary, or a reprimand in the House.

It comes after the DA and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) laid complaints against Zwane in 2017.

SA shows up – AKA’s Mass Country certified gold

An onlooker examines a new piece of street art, featuring an image of AKA, created by artist Dbongz, is seen 6 March 2023, in Newtown, Johannesburg. AKA was murdered on 10 February in Durban. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

As there was a call for fans and supporters of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes last album Mass Country to break records, it seems that is heading in the right direction.

During the late rapper’s memorial service, Kabelo Malabane called on people to stream and buy the album, Mass Country in large numbers.

The slain rapper said the album was a nod to South Africa and in early indications, locals have shown up.

Sheppard says history not factor for Chiefs in Nedbank Cup tie

Dillon Sheppard assistant coach of Kaizer Chiefs during 2023 Nedbank Cup Last 16 press conference on Wednesday at PSL offices. (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs will not worry about what has happened to them in the past in the Nedbank Cup, nor will they consider their opponent’s division.

This was revealed by assistant coach Dillon Sheppard who filled in for Arthur Zwane in a media conference ahead of their Ke Yona last 16 match against Casric Stars.

Shepard said Zwane was feeling under the weather and could not make the official media engagement at the PSL headquarters on Wednesday afternoon.

