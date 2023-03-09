Sheppard says history not factor for Chiefs in Nedbank Cup tie

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs will not worry about what has happened to them in the past in the Nedbank Cup, nor will they consider their opponent’s division.



This was revealed by assistant coach Dillon Sheppard who filled in for Arthur Zwane in a media conference ahead of their Ke Yona last 16 match against Casric Stars.

Shepard said Zwane was feeling under the weather and could not make the official media engagement at the PSL headquarters on Wednesday afternoon.

Zwane however has faced some dissent in the past few weeks from some within the Chiefs supporters who were calling for his removal or resignation.

“My role as an assistant is to assist him in every possible way,” said Sheppard of the pressure Zwane has endured.

“I am there for him. When times are tough, he knows I have his back 100%. And that’s really important.”

Chiefs have had some unadmirable encounters with lower division sides in the Nedbank Cup over the years.

But Sheppard insists that if they look forward, and focus on what is important – a place in the quarterfinals – they will be alright.



“You don’t want to look at the past,” he said of Chiefs’ history in Ke Yona. “It’s very important to approach this game with the right mindset.

“The right mentality is the first important step going into a game like this. It’s not about the division our opponent is playing in, but it’s a quarterfinal berth that’s waiting for us,” said Sheppard.

Finding and keeping momentum important for Chiefs

Going into the game against the Motsepe Foundation Championship side, Chiefs have some momentum.

They have won two of their last DStv Premiership games – beating Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay 1-0 respectively.

But what is more important to Sheppard was that they kept clean sheets in both games which he feels augurs well for confidence in the team.

“We have kept two clean sheets in our last two games,” he said “We are gaining momentum.

“Now we have a trophy to play for, a very important trophy too. The energy among the guys has been really, really good.

“More than anything, it’s about the momentum now… we want to continue gaining momentum until the end of the season,” said the Amakhosi assistant coach.