Daily news update: More Thabo Bester arrests, Phala Phala and Chris Hani commemoration

By Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Two suspects arrested for helping Thabo Bester escape from prison

‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is seen on a television screen in the Western Cape High Court on 2 May 2012. Picture: Gallo Images / The Times / Shelley Christians

Police on Monday announced that two more suspects have been arrested as investigations into Thabo Bester’s escape from prison continue.

Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana were arrested in Tanzania on Friday.

On Monday, police confirmed that a 39–year-old former G4S employee and a 65-year-old man from Port Edward, Eastern Cape, have been detained.

Read more here

Chris Hani’s wife says TRC was a waste of taxpayers’ money, takes swipe at Zondo

Limpho Hani at the annual wreath laying and 28th commemoration anniversary of Chris Hani on 10 April 2021. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Sun/ Christopher Moagi

Limpho Hani has questioned the work of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), saying she believed the process was a waste of taxpayers’ money.

She was speaking at the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the late struggle stalwart Chris Hani‘s death in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni on Monday.

Addressing the crowd, Hani said she was of the view that the TRC, which was established by the government to ensure a transition from Apartheid to freedom, never got to the bottom of her husband’s assassination.

Read more here

Phala Phala: Archbishop Makgoba urges Ramaphosa to give SA answers

Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba at the state of the nation address on 13 February 2020 in Cape Town. Photo: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

While delivering his Easter message in Sunday, Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, Reverend Thabo Makgoba, urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to be transparent about the burglary at his Phala Phala game farm.

Makgoba said South Africans need to know “what happened and why it happened”.

The archbishop made these remarks during his Easter message at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on Saturday night.

Read more here

Stage 5 load shedding on the cards as Tshwane remains in darkness due to pylons collapse

Picture: Neil McCartney

Following minimal blackouts over the Easter long weekend, Stage 5 load shedding is set to return later this week due to capacity constraints.

Eskom has announced it will implement Stage 3 load shedding from 5pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, large parts of Pretoria East in Tshwane have been plunged into darkness after electricity pylons collapsed on the N4 highway.

Read more here

Joburg’s OR Tambo airport a major trafficking hub, says global report

OR Tambo International Airport during sunset. Photo: Gallo Images / Ruby Soho

Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport is a major trafficking hub for “all sorts of illicit commodities”, a report by Global Initiative has found.

The report said the illicit items that moved through the airport was particularly wildlife products.

“Between 2016 and 2018, OR Tambo recorded the second-largest number of wildlife trafficking seizures of all African airports and the most for rhino horn and drugs,” the report states.

Read more here

WATCH: Dalai Lama apologises for asking boy to suck his tongue

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama during his first day of teaching session at the Kalachakra Ground in Bodhgaya on 29 December 2022. Photo: Sanjay KUMAR / AFP

The Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama apologised on Monday after a video which showed him asking a boy to suck his tongue triggered a backlash on social media.

The video, which has gone viral, shows the Dalai Lama, 87, planting a kiss on the boy’s lips as he leaned in to pay his respects.

The Buddhist monk is then seen sticking his tongue out as he asked the child to suck it. “Can you suck my tongue,” he is heard asking the young boy in the video.

Read more here

Chaotic Chippa make yet another coaching change

Siyabulela Gwambi has again been appointed Chippa United caretaker head coach. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix.

Chippa United announced on Monday that they have effectively sacked another head coach, with Kurt Lentjies redeployed to coach the Chilli Boys’ DStv Diski Challenge team.

Lentjies will be replaced at the helm of the senior team by Siyabulela Gwambi, who has been appointed in a caretaker role for the rest of the season.

Read more here