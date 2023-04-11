Thabo Bester: Why was Dr Pashy at a Pretoria police station?

By Faizel Patel

The Citizen has reliably learnt that Dr Mmereka Patience Martha Ntshani, also known as “Dr Pashy”, the woman whose identity was apparently stolen by Dr Nandipha Magudumana, the girlfriend of convicted rapist and murder Thabo Bester, was at a police station in Pretoria on Monday night.

According to a highly-placed source, The Citizen revealed that Magudumana was travelling under the name of Martha Patience Mmerika Ntshani, also known as Dr Pashy, an anaesthetist based in Pretoria when she was arrested in Tanzania.

Relationship

Questions have been raised about the relationship between Dr Nandipha and Ntshani and whether the anaesthetist was aware that her name was being used by the fugitive.

From social media posts and newspaper articles, it is clear that Dr Nandipha and Dr Pashy have met before.

Denial of funding

Following a report by The Citizen on Monday, the Dr Pashy Foundation and its founder denied it received any funding from Dr Nandipha.

The foundation also added that it is seeking legal advice following reports that her identity was stolen by Dr Nandipha.

“We have learnt, with great concern of the potential stolen identity of our founder, Dr Ntshani by Dr Nandipha Magudumana,” the foundation said.

Police report

Following the release of the statement, the source confirmed that Dr Pashy went to a police station in Pretoria, although it is unclear.

But it is believed that she allegedly opened a case against Dr Nandipha for stealing her identity.

The Citizen did contact Dr Pashy for a comment and while she read the message, there was no response at the time of publication.

Stolen identity

On Monday, investigative journalist Mzilikazi wa Afrika, shared a tweet about Dr Pashy’s stolen identity.

“Dear Dr Pashy, can we talk frankly: Did Nandipha Magudumana steal your passport or you gave it to her? Can you confirm or deny that you ran away from your house last week when SA Police Services wanted to raid it? Did you give money to Nandipha and Bester?

“I think Home Affairs should make public the affidavit Dr Mmereka Patience Martha Ntshani submitted about her stolen passport and see if the facts are the same as her press statement released today. I know someone walking to a police station in Pretoria now,” he tweeted.

Arrest

Dr Nandipha and Bester were arrested in Tanzania on Friday night with several passports – containing multiple identities – in their possession.

This was confirmed by Police Minister Bheki Cele during a press briefing in Pretoria on Saturday where he shed more light on the couple’s dramatic arrest.

The duo were handcuffed alongside a Mozambican national Zakaria Alberto, who was “assisting” them.

Deportation

Meanwhile, a South African delegation have departed for Tanzania on Monday to secure the repatriation of convict Bester, and his girlfriend, Dr. Nandipha.

According to a legal expert, the process to bring back Facebook rapist Bester and Dr Nandipha from Tanzania to South Africa might take less than two weeks if they are deported.

Mpumelelo Zikalala of Zikalala Attorneys said the easiest route for Bester and Magudumana to be brought back was to be deported from Tanzania to SA.

“Once they arrive here they will be charged… and that’s the easiest way,” he said.

During a media briefing on Saturday, Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said that Bester and Dr Nandipha would likely be deported.

Escape

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in May 2022 after it was initially believed he had committed suicide by setting himself alight in his cell.

However, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), which originally declared him dead, confirmed that the charred body found in his cell was not that of Bester who was convicted in 2012.

Bester had in fact been alive and at large for the last nine months.

Police have since registered a case of murder, which is currently under investigation.

According to the autopsy report, the deceased had died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head, therefore, was already dead prior to the arson incident.

Additional reporting by Lunga Mzangwe

