Daily news update: More Thabo Bester drama, Intercape vs Cele and loadshedding matters

By Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Thabo Bester: Employee arrested for allegedly manipulating cameras at Mangaung Prison

Police have confirmed that a 44-year-old employee contracted to a company that installs CCTV cameras at the Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC) where convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester escaped from, has been arrested while another who was allegedly driving Dr Nandipha’s car is in custody and being questioned by authorties.

It is understood that a joint operation by the Gauteng Organised Crime Unit and Department of Correctional Services (DCS) handcuffed the suspects on Wednesday night.

Intercape sues Bheki Cele for ‘failure’ to stop bus attacks

Police Minister Bheki Cele is seen after addressing members of the South African Police Service (SAPS), 17 March 2023, as they parade in Mayfair, Johannesburg, ahead of a planned national shutdown on Monday. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Bus operator, Intercape, is suing Police Minister Bheki Cele, claiming that the minister and police have failed to stop the spate of attacks against its vehicles.

The long-distance operator revealed in a statement on Wednesday that since 2020, it has more than 167 cases and rising with police, predominantly due to attacks on their vehicles in the Eastern Cape.

Eskom to implement stage 6 load shedding from 4pm on Wednesday

Eskom’s Lethabo Power Station in Free State. Picture: Gallo Images/Business Day/Freddy Mavunda

Eskom has announced stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Wednesday until 5am on Thursday. Thereafter, stage 5 load shedding will be implemented until 4pm on Thursday.

“Breakdowns are currently at 16 772MW of generating capacity, while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance has reduced to 5 807MW,” said Eskom on Wednesday afternoon.

19-year-old ‘Stranger Things’ actress to wed Jon Bon Jovi’s son

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi – the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi | Pictures: Instagram

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has announced that she is to marry her long-term boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

The 19-year-old actress took to Instagram to post a picture of herself with Bongiovi — the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi.

LISTEN: Do Kaizer Chiefs need a new goalkeeper?

Brandon Petersen was part of a bad defensive mix-up against Gallants. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix.

Kaizer Chiefs’ draw with Marumo Gallants on the weekend was a setback in their bid to finish as runners-up in this season’s DStv Premiership, another defensive calamity hampering Arthur Zwane’s side.

In this week’s Ballz to the Wall Podcast, Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark, along with football writers Sibongiseni Gumbi and Tshepo Ntsoelengoe, take a look at Chiefs’ defensive situation, with a particular focus on whether the Naturena-based side need to look for a new goalkeeper.

