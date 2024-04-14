Daily news update: Ramaphosa defends IEC, Joburg officials’ security costs and no petrol shortage

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

South Africans cast their votes at the Philip Nel fire station voting station in Pretoria on 1 November 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

In today’s news update, President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the Electoral Commission (IEC) over Jacob Zuma’s candidacy case, while PetroSA has refuted the existence of a fuel shortage crisis.

Furthermore, the details of the security costs for City of Johannesburg officials has emerged.

News Today: 14 April 2024

‘IEC is non-political’ – Rampahosa defends commission over Zuma legal battle

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party supporters demonstrate outside the Johannesburg High Court on 8 April 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) amid a legal battle with former president Jacob Zuma over his election candidacy.

The IEC has turned to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) after the Electoral Court ruled this week that Zuma would remain on the parliamentary list of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda splurges over R6m per year for personal protection

Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda Picture: The Citizen

While Johannesburg residents battle crime every day, the leadership of the city enjoys personal security costing the metropolitan municipality millions per year.

The Citizen has seen documents which were presented to councillors that indicate the cost implications of VIP protection for Joburg mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda and his mayoral committee.

PetroSA denies fuel shortage crisis in SA

Photo: Neil McCartney

PetroSA has denied there is a fuel shortage crisis in the country.

This comes after reports of the alleged discolouring of vehicles due to 95 Unleaded Petrol (ULP95) particularly in the Southern Cape region.

‘We aren’t spending time on MK party’ – Mbalula not losing track of ANC election campaign

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Fikile Mbalula/Twitter

Despite being constantly opposed to the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in various court cases, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says he is focused on ensuring that his party wins next months general elections.

Mbalula spoke to members of the media in Ficksburg in the Free State, where he was campaigning for the ANC on Saturday.

WATCH: One killed another injured in horrific KZN accident

The overturned vehicle in the KZN crash. Photo: ALS Paramedics.

One person has been killed and another is in a critical condition following a horrific accident in KwaZulu-Natal.

The accident happened on Sydenham Hill and Currie road just before 2:30pm on Friday afternoon.

Limpopo MEC probes illegal machines used for illegal gambling

Picture: iStock

Furious Limpopo MEC for economic development, environment, and tourism, Rodgers Monama spent the better part of this week probing illegal machines used for illegal gambling, which he later disposed off in public with the help of the police and officials from the Limpopo Gambling Board.

‘A real dripper’: Inside the lavish matric dance of Julius Malema’s son

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema at the 10th anniversary birthday dinner. Photo: EFF

Proud father and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema headed to social media this week to share some footage of the matric dance of his eldest son, Ratanang.

The controversial politician shared some photos and a video on Instagram: From helping his son prep and polish for his big night out to playing chauffeur in a Mercedes G-Wagons valued at R3.3 million.

Sharks edge Edinburgh to qualify for last four of the Challenge Cup

Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi combined for a try for the Sharks in their 36-30 win over Edinburgh in the Challenge Cup. Picture: by Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images.

The Sharks negotiated their way to the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup thanks to a 36-30 win over Edinburgh on Saturday afternoon at Durban’s King’s Park Stadium.

The result means the Sharks’ goal of winning the Challenge Cup and essentially returning to the Champions Cup is still on the cards.

Dlamini and Maswanganyi net braces as Pirates beat AmaZulu to reach Cup semis

Patrick Maswanganyi of Orlando Pirates celebrates goal during 2024 Nedbank Cup Quater Finals match against AmaZulu FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Kabelo Dlamini and Patrick Maswanganyi scored a brace each as Orlando Pirates came back from a goal down to beat AmaZulu 3-2 in a Nedbank Cup quarterfinal clash at a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening.

