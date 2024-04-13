Daily news update: IEC to appeal Zuma, MK decision | Marshall Dlamini guilty of assault | Fleurs family ‘forgives’ alleged killers

News today includes the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has approached the Constitutional Court on an urgent basis to appeal the decision of the Electoral Court, which has made it possible for former president Jacob Zuma to run for elections.

Meanwhile, the Cape Town Regional Court has found EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and malicious damage to property.

Furthermore, the family of slain footballer, Luke Fleurs, says it wants justice for the Kaizer Chiefs defender after his alleged killers appeared in court on Friday.

IEC heads to Concourt to appeal Jacob Zuma and MK Party decision

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has approached the Constitutional Court on an urgent basis to appeal the decision of the Electoral Court, which has made it possible for former president Jacob Zuma to run for elections.

The IEC has submitted that the former president was convicted of an offence and sentenced to 15 months in prison, and is therefore not eligible to stand for an election to the National Assembly until five years after completing his sentence.

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

“The Commission believes there is substantial public interest in providing certainty on the proper interpretation of section 47(1)(e) and its interplay with the powers of the Commission to adjudicate objections to candidates.”

Frustrated UJ students ‘contemplating suicide’ after delay in bursary payments

University of Johannesburg (UJ) students have shared their frustration with delays in receiving allowances from the Mining Qualifications Authority (MQA) and UJ.

The bursary scheme allocated funds to UJ on 15 March but students were not paid on the 25 March as expected.

The University of Johannesburg. File image.

While the university did not stipulate the reason for the delays in payment, it confirmed receiving funds from the MQA.

EFF’s Marshall Dlamini found guilty of assault

The Cape Town Regional Court has found EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and malicious damage to property.

This comes after he assaulted a member of the Parliamentary Protection Services during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) in February 2019.

EFF MP Marshall Dlamini. Picture: Gallo Images/ City Press/ Tebogo Letsie

The court dismissed Dlamini’s claim that he was protecting party leader Julius Malema during the altercation.

Emfuleni mayor held hostage − Tshepong residents demand proper roads and sewer infrastructure

The community of Tshepong near Sebokeng held the mayor of Emfuleni Local Municipality, Sipho Radebe, hostage on Thursday forcing him to listen to their complaints.

The Citizen understands that the residents were complaining about blocked stormwater drains and poor roads into the township.

An excavator was on site to unblock the Tshepong entrance so that there can be free flow of traffic. Picture: Supplied

A voice note circulating on community WhatsApp groups says the roads in the area are so bad that a pregnant women gave birth at home because the ambulance could not access her place because of the poor state of the roads.

Luke Fleurs murder: Family ‘forgives’ alleged killers, but want justice

The family of slain footballer, Luke Fleurs, says it wants justice for the Kaizer Chiefs defender after his alleged killers appeared in court on Friday.

Six men – Ndumiso Moswane, Fernando Sive, Nhlakanipo Dlamini, Franky Xaba, Maredi Mphahlele and Thembinkosi Hlomikhawu – made their first court appearance following their arrest.

Luke Fleurs’ memorial service at FNB stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: X / @KaizerChiefs

The suspects were arrested in Slovoville, Soweto on Wednesday, a week after Fleurs was fatally shot in a hijacking incident in Johannesburg.

