Daily news update: Transnet’s wage offer rejected, Meyiwa trial and Krugersdorp gang rape case

Unions have rejected the latest Transnet-tabled three-year wage offer to end the ongoing strike.

The United National Transport Union (Untu) and the South African Transport and Allied Workers’ Union (Satawu), have been on strike for over a week as they demand more than a 10% increase.

The new offer was tabled by Transnet on Wednesday following days of wage talks, facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA), between the unions and other government officials.

Judgment has been reserved in the bail application of one of the five men standing trial for the murder of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa.

Accused number two, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, on Thursday appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for his bail hearing.

Ntanzi and his four co-accused face a string of charges, including attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances, in connection with Meyiwa’s murder on 26 October 2014.

The soccer star was gunned down during an alleged robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, at the family home of his then-lover, singer Kelly Khumalo.

A former police officer has been arrested in connection with the Krugersdorp gang rape case.

Dolphina Truter was arrested on Tuesday, and charged with theft and defeating the ends of justice.

She was allegedly part of the film crew and helped find the location where the gang rape happened in July.

It is alleged that she had in her possession property that belonged to one of the rape victims.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili confirmed this information to The Citizen on Thursday morning.

South Africa has been criticised again for its decision to abstain from voting on the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

The UN General Assembly passed a resolution, calling on countries not to recognise the four regions of Ukraine which Russia has claimed, following referendums held late last month, and demanding that Russia reverse course on its “attempted illegal annexation”.

The results were 143 member states in favour, with five voting against, and 35 abstentions. A majority of the countries that abstained were African nations.

This is not South Africa’s first abstention.

South African fitness “bunny” Sbahle Mpisane opened up about how she lost 40kg through a Renewal Institute Diet (RID) weight loss programme and how she exercised religiously to shed the weight.

Sbahle, since September, has been sharing her weight loss journey on her social media accounts, citing she “cried every day in disappointment” when she gained over 40kgs in 2019, following her devastating car accident in 2018.

However, she trained consistently and followed a couple of programmes to attain her goal.

“In it all I never stopped training; I ate well, remained hydrated and prayed to attain my set goals,” she wrote on Instagram.

Mngqithi wants Sundowns to continue to harass La Passe

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi says Sundowns must keep up the same level of intensity, when they take on La Passe of the Seychelles, in the second leg of their Caf Champions League second qualifying round clash at Loftus Stadium on Friday.

With a 7-0 lead from the first leg, Sundowns could be forgiven for pulling out the proverbial deckchairs and taking a lie in the Tshwane sun, with a spot in the final qualifying round basically already confirmed. This is a total mismatch between South Africa’s best team and a group of part-time players from the small island nation, but it is full speed ahead for Masandawana.

“The biggest assignment we have at Sundowns is to always try and set better benchmarks,” said Mngqithi this week.