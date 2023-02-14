‘It’s a surreal situation’: Bokgabo Poo’s family still seeking closure as murder case postponed

Citizen Reporter

The family of slain Bokgabo Poo has expressed disappointment following the postponement of her murder case.

Ntuthuko Zikhali briefly appeared in the Benoni Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, with the matter being adjourned until 30 March 2023.

The matter was postponed in order for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Gauteng to determine whether the trial will be moved to a high or regional court.

‘We still can’t sleep’

Speaking to the media following the postponement, Poo’s mother, Tsholofelo, said she was still reeling from her daughter’s death.

“It’s a surreal situation. You wake up one day and you feel like you are still dreaming. You pinch yourself and the next day [you are hit with] the reality that you can’t hear [her] voice… you can’t tuck her in. With everyday being in the midst of people, especially with kids, asking ‘how are you’?’… like we still can’t sleep.

“With people also getting into the details further, [it reawakens] the heartache that I still feel and this is a pain – and scar – that I’m going to live with for the rest of my life,” she said.

Meanwhile, Poo’s father, Irvin Ndlovu, lamented Zikhali’s silence on his daughter’s murder.

Ndlovu previously pleaded with the accused to at least give the family closure and tell them where they could find the rest of her body parts.

“The law enforcement are too lenient on the guy because so many days later he is still not talking. Him being held in custody and still not talking is useless,” he said.

“It’s just chaos for us… we are dismayed. It’s heartbreaking for us because he is not talking at all or maybe they are too lenient on him so it’s a disappointing situation.”

Arrest and charges

In his last appearance, Zikhali’s lawyer informed the court that the defence was still trying to get outstanding information regarding Poo’s murder.

The accused has been charged with rape, kidnapping, murder, defeating the ends of justice and violation of a corpse in connection with the death of Poo.

He was arrested in October 2022, shortly after he was allegedly caught on CCTV footage walking the child on the day of her disappearance.

The 28-year-old from Brakpan, Ekurhuleni, was out on bail for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl at the time of his arrest.

The state informed the court that it intended to apply for Zikhali’s bail to be revoked.

Grim discovery

Poo’s mutilated body was found in a field on 15 October, with some of her body parts missing.

She had gone to play with a five-year-old boy at a park in Wattville when they were approached by Zikhali on 10 October, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Zikhali then gave the little boy money to go buy lollipops and lured the four-year-old to an unknown location.

A frantic search by community members led to the grim discovery of a mutilated body in Tamboville.

Leah Khoza was sweeping her yard when she discovered a child’s leg in a shallow grave, with Zikhali being arrested in Boksburg four days after Poo went missing.

Poo was laid to rest at the Boksburg Sub-Regional Cemetery last year.

