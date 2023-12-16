Daily news update: Eskom CFO Calib Cassim, ANC election manifesto review and Trevor Noah returns to Grammy stage

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to claims that some ANC veterans, behind closed doors, suggested that the party should be voted out of power for it to be rebuilt.

This comes as the party decided that ANC members with criminal records, facing party disciplinary action, and dealing with charges in court will not be eligible to be nominated as candidates for Parliament and provincial legislatures.

On the weather front, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over the northeastern parts of Mpumalanga and the Lowveld of Limpopo on Saturday.

News Today: 16 December

Eskom CFO, Calib Cassim to stay as ‘load shedding wrapped’ results revealed

Eskom chief financial officer (CFO) Calib Cassim will remain in his position as the power utility continues to implement its turnaround plan.

Eskom acting CEO Calib Cassim during a tour at Kusile Power Station in Witbank on 11 September 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

In a statement on Thursday, Eskom confirmed that Cassim’s current term of employment as CFO was set to expire at the end of December.

Read more here

Level 2 warning: Heavy rain, flooding expected in two provinces

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over the north-eastern parts of Mpumalanga and the Lowveld of Limpopo, on Saturday.

Picture: iStock

Residents in these areas should expect small amount of hail and heavy downpours leading to localised flooding.

Read more here

Ramaphosa on 2024 elections: It is people of South Africa who will decide, not veterans

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has asserted that the decision on whether the party should continue leading South Africa after the 2024 elections lies with the people.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: African National Congress/X

Speaking to the media at the conclusion of the 2019 ANC Manifesto review process, Ramaphosa responded to claims that some ANC veterans, behind closed doors, suggested that the party should be voted out of power for it to be rebuilt.

Read more here

ANC members with criminal records or facing disciplinary action barred from being nominated as MPs

African National Congress (ANC) members with criminal records, facing party disciplinary action, and charges in court will not be eligible to be nominated as candidates for Parliament and provincial legislatures.

Former president, Kgalema Motlanthe during the ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Pretoria on 20 January 2019. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Masi Losi

The ANC held its election manifesto review wrap-up rally at the Alberton Civic Centre in Ekurhuleni on Friday.

Read more here

ANC veterans pleaded with Mavuso Msimang to return to the party

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu says ANC veterans pleaded with Mavuso Msimang to return to the party after news of his resignation from the ANC made headlines.

ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang. Picture: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

Following developments that Msimang had retracted his resignation letter, Bhengu told a local radio station that the party elders had expressed concern about Mavuso’s departure and begged him to reconsider his position.

Read more here

UK judge rules Prince Harry was victim of phone hacking by Mirror Group

Prince Harry has had a turbulent relationship with the media and holds the press responsible for the death of his mother Princes Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997 as she fled from paparazzi.

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain’s High Court, in central London on 28 March 2023. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

Harry and his wife Meghan in 2020 stepped back from royal duties and relocated to California, in part blaming media attention for the move.

Read more here

Trevor Noah returns to Grammy stage as host for the fourth time in 2024

South Africa’s Trevor Noah will become one of the few people who have hosted the Grammys more than three times, after being announced as host for next year’s 66th Grammy Awards.

Comedian Trevor Noah will return to the GRAMMYS stage as host in 2024. Picture: trevornaoh/Instagram

Late US media personality Andy Williams holds the record as the person with the most numbers as host under his belt, having been the show’s program director from 1971 to 1977.

Read more here

Stellies’ Barker calls on players to stake Afcon claim in Carling Knockout final

Stellenbosch head coach Steve Barker believes a good performance in the Carling Knockout final on Saturday can help his three Bafana Bafana players seal their places at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Steve Barker believes there are even more of his players that deserve a Bafana call-up. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Jayden Adams, Fawaaz Basadien and Iqraam Rayners were all named by Hugo Broos this week in a 50-man preliminary squad, which the Bafana head coach will have to trim down to 23 players by January 3.

Read more here