Daily news update: Eskom CFO Calib Cassim, ANC election manifesto review and Trevor Noah returns to Grammy stage
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
In today’s news update, President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to claims that some ANC veterans, behind closed doors, suggested that the party should be voted out of power for it to be rebuilt.
This comes as the party decided that ANC members with criminal records, facing party disciplinary action, and dealing with charges in court will not be eligible to be nominated as candidates for Parliament and provincial legislatures.
On the weather front, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over the northeastern parts of Mpumalanga and the Lowveld of Limpopo on Saturday.
News Today: 16 December
Eskom CFO, Calib Cassim to stay as ‘load shedding wrapped’ results revealed
Eskom chief financial officer (CFO) Calib Cassim will remain in his position as the power utility continues to implement its turnaround plan.
In a statement on Thursday, Eskom confirmed that Cassim’s current term of employment as CFO was set to expire at the end of December.
Level 2 warning: Heavy rain, flooding expected in two provinces
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over the north-eastern parts of Mpumalanga and the Lowveld of Limpopo, on Saturday.
Residents in these areas should expect small amount of hail and heavy downpours leading to localised flooding.
Ramaphosa on 2024 elections: It is people of South Africa who will decide, not veterans
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has asserted that the decision on whether the party should continue leading South Africa after the 2024 elections lies with the people.
Speaking to the media at the conclusion of the 2019 ANC Manifesto review process, Ramaphosa responded to claims that some ANC veterans, behind closed doors, suggested that the party should be voted out of power for it to be rebuilt.
ANC members with criminal records or facing disciplinary action barred from being nominated as MPs
African National Congress (ANC) members with criminal records, facing party disciplinary action, and charges in court will not be eligible to be nominated as candidates for Parliament and provincial legislatures.
The ANC held its election manifesto review wrap-up rally at the Alberton Civic Centre in Ekurhuleni on Friday.
ANC veterans pleaded with Mavuso Msimang to return to the party
ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu says ANC veterans pleaded with Mavuso Msimang to return to the party after news of his resignation from the ANC made headlines.
Following developments that Msimang had retracted his resignation letter, Bhengu told a local radio station that the party elders had expressed concern about Mavuso’s departure and begged him to reconsider his position.
UK judge rules Prince Harry was victim of phone hacking by Mirror Group
Prince Harry has had a turbulent relationship with the media and holds the press responsible for the death of his mother Princes Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997 as she fled from paparazzi.
Harry and his wife Meghan in 2020 stepped back from royal duties and relocated to California, in part blaming media attention for the move.
Trevor Noah returns to Grammy stage as host for the fourth time in 2024
South Africa’s Trevor Noah will become one of the few people who have hosted the Grammys more than three times, after being announced as host for next year’s 66th Grammy Awards.
Late US media personality Andy Williams holds the record as the person with the most numbers as host under his belt, having been the show’s program director from 1971 to 1977.
Stellies’ Barker calls on players to stake Afcon claim in Carling Knockout final
Stellenbosch head coach Steve Barker believes a good performance in the Carling Knockout final on Saturday can help his three Bafana Bafana players seal their places at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals.
Jayden Adams, Fawaaz Basadien and Iqraam Rayners were all named by Hugo Broos this week in a 50-man preliminary squad, which the Bafana head coach will have to trim down to 23 players by January 3.