Ramaphosa on 2024 elections: It is people of South Africa who will decide, not ANC veterans

'In the end, it's not according to the veterans' wishes or whoever, it is the people of South Africa who are going to decide.'

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has asserted that the decision on whether the party should continue leading South Africa after the 2024 elections lies with the people.

Speaking to the media at the conclusion of the 2019 ANC Manifesto review process, Ramaphosa responded to claims that some ANC veterans, behind closed doors, suggested that the party should be voted out of power for it to be rebuilt.

“I haven’t heard that,” said Ramaphosa.

“In the end, it’s not according to the veterans’ wishes or whoever, it is the people of South Africa who are going to decide.

“They are the final arbiter, they are the ones, who, in next year’s elections will make that choice, will be able to say we have confidence and brief in this political organisation and this leader and we want that party and leader to take us forward.”

Veterans ‘decampaigning’ ANC

Addressing concerns about internal party dynamics, Ramaphosa echoed ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula’s message, emphasising the importance of following proper internal procedures to register complaints.

“We’ve been saying we are a party that should have one message and we should have as many people as possible to articulate that message and there must be unity of purpose,” said Ramaphosa.

“I am the first to have said to the national executive: Let us have unity of purpose and let us unify the message that will beam out to our people so that we don’t confuse them. These things happen in organisations, that is now behind us, we’re moving forward together as various components of the ANC as one movement facing the 2024 elections.”

Ramaphosa: ‘No perfect organisation’

Ramaphosa further touched on the performance of his ministers, saying they had improved. This despite his insistence on withholding the performance assessments from public scrutiny.

Late last month, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that the ministers’ performance assessments would not be disclosed to the public to avoid the information being used against them.

“There [are] ongoing performance assessments that’s taking place with respect to how ministers are driving those priority areas, and more importantly, how those are being implemented in departments and addressing capacity shortages where there may be,” he said.

On Friday, Ramaphosa said he had noticed an improvement in his ministers’ performance as they continue to engage on their various portfolios.

“Performance across the board has been improving, notwithstanding the challenges. I have seen my ministers improving the various areas where they have been deployed,” said Ramaphosa.

“We started off by saying we wanted those performance agreements, and then focused on meeting all of them to focus on priorities, and we’ve done that. I’m meeting them again to see what progress has been made. It is interesting that each time we meet, new issues come up.

“I do that on engagement with the ministers, some of it may not be seen in an overt way but this machine is continuing to work to address the needs of our people. A lot is being done by the ministers to reposition many of the things that we’re doing.”