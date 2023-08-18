Daily news update: MultiParty Charter, Petrol price, Oscar Pistorius parole

A witness in the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa said he discovered two bullet holes at the crime scene, and Oscar Pistorius implored ConCourt to clarify his eligibility for parole.

Another massive petrol price spike is set to hit the pumps next month, and the Hawks still can't find the man who accused Mabuyane and Zondo of corruption.

Despite calm conditions for most of the country, the SA Weather Service (Saws) warns of imminent fire danger across three provinces – full forecast here.

Meyiwa trial: Was crime scene compromised?

A witness in the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa says he only discovered two bullet holes at the crime scene where the former Bafana Bafana captain was shot.

Police warrant officer, Thabo Mosia, returned to the witness stand at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday to give his evidence.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng reacts during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 17 July 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Mosia, who is a former constable at the criminal records centre in Springs, was responsible for collecting and processing all the evidence he found at the Vosloorus home belonging to Kelly Khumalo’s mother, where Meyiwa was shot on 26 October 2014.

The Multi-Party Charter

The Multi-Party Charter, a coalition between seven political parties, have officially agreed to join forces ahead of the 2024 general elections after finding common ground on key policies.

DA leader John Steenhuisen speaks during a media briefing on 16 August 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and its “moonshot pact” partners continued discussions about a coalition agreement on day two of the multiparty national convention held at Emperor’s Palace in Kempton Park on Thursday.

After settling on a name and vision on the first day, the independent chairperson of the national convention, Professor William Gumede, announced on Thursday that there was now a pre-election coalition after robust negotiations.

Oscar Pistorius parole

Convicted murderer and paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius has implored the Constitutional Court to address what he called the “utter confusion” surrounding his eligibility for parole.

Oscar Pistorius during his murder trial at the Pretoria High Court on 8 July 2014. Photo: Gallo Images/The Times /Alon Skuy

This comes after the 36-year-old Pistorius’ latest bid for freedom was denied earlier this year.

He is now seeking to overturn the decision to deny him parole, arguing the time he has spent behind bars already means he is eligible for an early release from prison.

Hawks can’t find man who accused Zondo of corruption

The Hawks have again appealed to the public for help in finding Phadima Fukula, who is being sought by its East London-based Serious Corruption Investigation team on charges of perjury.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane. Picture: Gallo Images

This after 31-year-old Fukula reported corruption cases in Johannesburg and East London against then Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, respectively.

Fukula had accused Mabuyane of bribing Zondo for R5 million.

Highest fuel price spike looming

Rising global oil prices and the rand breaking through the R19/$ level on Monday this week are paving the way for a massive increase at the pumps in September.

The latest fuel price prediction for September 2023 points to a steep jump in petrol, diesel and paraffin prices. Photo: iStock

If the latest prediction based on a mid-month data snap shot from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) becomes a reality on Wednesday, 6 September, the increases will mark the highest fuel price spike since December last year.

Combined with our crippling cost-of-living crisis, there most likely won’t be any loose change in the cubbyhole for choked-up motorists to wash down the lump in their throat with a pepper steak pie and fizzy drink from the 24-hour shop…

