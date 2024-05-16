Williams weighs in on Footballer of the Season award debate

"I have never seen a game being played without a goalkeeper," says Williams.

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has shared his views on who should win the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Footballer of the Season award this season.



With the DStv Premiership season only left with a few games before it ends, a debate about the award has already started amongst the fans and PSL clubs coaches.

Williams together with his teammate Teboho Mokoena, have been mentioned as possible winners for the prestigious award. Orlando Pirates midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi’s name has also been mentioned.

Another big debate making rounds on social media is on whether goalkeepers deserve to win the Footballer of the Season award and Williams believes they do.

“I don’t understand when people say a goalkeeper cannot win the player of the season award. I have never seen a game being played without a goalkeeper. We are part and parcel of the team and the team dynamics,” said Williams during an interview on Sports Night Amplified on Wednesday.

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has also backed the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper to win the award.

“It’s a difficult one because I think there’s been an unorthodox front runner and that is Ronwen Williams because we normally don’t consider goalkeepers to receive such awards but I when I look at Ronwen’s contribution this season for Sundowns not only on goalkeeping but also on in-field play, I think he has been head and shoulders above the rest and from a level on consistency,” Mokwena said.



Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson also believes Williams or Mokoena should walk away with the Footballer of the Season award.

“There are quite a few people who have impressed me, the first person that comes to my mind is Teboho Mokoena and the other one is Ronwen Williams,” Johnson told the media recently.



“I mean, they have played in the African Football League (AFL) and also in CAF [Champions League] and have done very well.”



Meanwhile, Williams is the favourite to land the Goalkeeper of the Season award. He has kept 14 clean sheets so far this season. His closest rival Sage Stephens of Stellenbosch FC has 11 clean sheets with only two games left before the end of the DStv Premiership season.