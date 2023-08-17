Sun to showers: What to expect from SA’s weather on 18 Aug

The weather forecast for South Africa on Friday, 18 August highlights extreme fire danger in selected areas. Stay alert and informed.

Despite a calm weather scenario for most regions, the South African Weather Service (Saws) draws particular attention the imminent fire danger in several municipalities.

Citizens are encouraged to take necessary precautions and stay updated.

Weather warnings

Saws warn of “extremely high fire danger conditions” across three provinces on Friday.

Alerts have been issued for Okhahlamba and Nquthu local municipalities in KZN, as well as Nketoana and Phumelela in the Free State, and Mahikeng municipality in the North West.

Provincial weather forecast

Tomorrow’s weather warnings call for vigilance, particularly in regions prone to high fire danger.

As the weather dynamics unfold, locals are advised to adhere to safety protocols.

Gauteng:

A fine and cool day is expected, with northern areas experiencing warmth. The UVB sunburn index stands at High.

Mpumalanga:

The day will be fine and cool to warm, but hotter in the Lowveld.

Partly cloudy weather expected near the escarpment by evening.

Limpopo:

Anticipate fine and warm conditions, with specific hot spots over the Lowveld.

North-West:

Western areas will see partly cloudy skies; otherwise, the weather will remain fine and warm.

Free State:

Expect partly cloudy and cold to cool conditions.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy and cold to cool, turning fine in the north by afternoon. Coastal winds will vary from moderate to strong south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy and cold to cool weather with isolated rain and showers in the west during the morning.

Coastal winds will transition from westerly to north-westerly to fresh southerly to south-westerly. The UVB sunburn index is Moderate.

Eastern Cape:

Both western and eastern halves will experience partly cloudy and cool weather, turning fine by evening, with moderate to fresh westerly or south-westerly coastal winds.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy and cool, but warmer in the north-west with isolated showers and rain, excluding the north-western part.

Coastal winds will vary, and the UVB sunburn index is Low.