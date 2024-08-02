Daily news update: Youth shut down GDE | ANC’s ‘clever lawyering’ vs MK | Tatjana now SA’s most decorated Olympian

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, the Gauteng Youth Brigade protested outside the Department of Basic Education after 32 000 teaching assistants were left without a job, Advocate Dali Mpofu said the ANC’s “clever lawyering” in the MK trademark and registration cases has backfired, and the ANC and EFF say they are willing to pay back money if they were found to have benefitted from the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank.

Also, Gauteng restaurants have been closed after inspections, and SA swimmer Tatjana Smith has won South Africa another medal at the Paris Olympics to become the country’s most decorated Olympian.

News today: 2 August

‘No one’s coming in or out’: Youth Brigade protesters vow as GDE explains job cuts

Gauteng Youth Brigade protestors have “locked down” the Department of Basic Education (DBE) in the province after 32 000 teaching assistants were this week left without a job.

Protestors outside DBE offices. Image: Supplied

This as the department said it had carried the cost of the programme for six months as it struggled for funding.

‘ANC’s clever lawyering backfired’: Mpofu says appeal on MK party trademark is ‘hopeless’

Advocate Dali Mpofu says the African National Congress’ (ANC) appeal application relating to the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party trademark won’t succeed.

Advocate Dali Mpofu at the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town on 11 December 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The ANC is seeking leave to appeal an earlier judgment, which favoured the MK party, to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Pay back the money: ANC and EFF willing to pay back VBS loot

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says the ANC will pay back any funds it receives if it is found to have benefited from the collapsed VBS mutual bank.

Fikile Mbalula briefed the media in Johannesburg on a number of issues. Picture: Supplied

Speaking at a briefing ahead of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) in Johannesburg on Thursday, Mbalula responded to questions about ANC members allegedly implicated in the VBS scandal.

Gauteng restaurant inspections: Three foreigners arrested, business closed due to non-compliance

Police in Gauteng have arrested three undocumented foreigners who were illegally employed at a restaurant in Midrand.

Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth conducted a blitz inspection at a restaurant in Midrand. Picture: Labour Department

Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth, deputy ministers Jomo Sibiya and Phumzile Mgcina conducted a blitz inspection targeting the hospitality sector in Gauteng on Wednesday.

Driver of Mpumalanga school bus that crashed with train believed to be ‘under the influence’

The devastating bus-train crash in Mpumalanga on Wednesday that left six learners dead and 19 others injured is being investigated by the authorities.

The driver, who was allegedly intoxicated, has been arrested and is receiving treatment in hospital.

Bontle Modiselle on her international KORA nomination, purposeful global travels, and more

Bontle Modiselle has bagged herself another international award nod, this time nominated in the newly introduced category, Best Afro Dance Artist/Group, at the KORA Awards 2024.

TV personality and dance choreographer, Bontle Modiselle. Picture: Instagram/@bontle.modiselle

The prestigious annual awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the entertainment industry globally, and the winners will be announced on 1 December 2024.

SA female artists to grace Apple Music’s Alpha playlist this Women’s Month

Apple Music is celebrating Women’s Month with the return of its Alpha Women campaign, spotlighting the incredible talent and power of women in the music industry.

Elaine at the Alpha Women’s Month Campaign unveiling. Picture: Supplied

The Alpha playlist features female artists who are making history and changing the game in their music genres.

Tatjana Smith earns historic silver medal at Paris Olympics

Tatjana Smith fell just inches short of defending her title on Thursday night, but she managed to grab the silver medal in the women’s 200m breaststroke final, delivering a historic performance at the Paris Olympics.

Tatjana Smith in action at the Paris Olympics. Picture: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP

Smith made her intentions clear, going out hard from the start, but she lost some ground after the first turn and American Kate Douglass managed to open a gap.

Riveiro tips Gilberto to shine at Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riviero has given his verdict on new signing Delvi Miguel Vieira commonly known as Gilberto.

Gilberto in action for Orlando Pirates in Spain (Pic X)

Gilberto, who joined the Buccaneers from Angolan side Petro de Luanda on a three-year deal, was with the team during their pre-season camp in Spain and managed to net one goal in one of the club friendly matches.

