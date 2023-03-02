Daily news update: Phala Phala battle, Mkhwenane inquiry and another cholera death

Citizen Reporter

Ramaphosa’s bid to challenge Phala Phala report at ConCourt dismissed

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has dismissed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to seek direct access to challenge the findings of the scathing Section 89 Phala Phala report.

Ramaphosa wanted direct access to the ConCourt to challenge the report’s findings, but the apex court ruled that “no case has been made out for exclusive jurisdiction or direct access”.

Mkhwebane inquiry: Mpofu threatens legal action after decision on Madonsela’s testimony

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The Section 194 Committee has resolved that former public protector Thuli Madonsela will not testify before the parliamentary inquiry.

Proceedings into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continued on Wednesday, where the parliamentary inquiry was scheduled to hear evidence from Madonsela.

Gauteng records six cholera cases and one death

Picture: iStock

As of 28 February 2023, a total of six confirmed cholera cases and one death have been reported in Gauteng province, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) announced on Wednesday.

All cases are adults, ranging in age from 19 to 44 years. No confirmed cases have been reported in other provinces.

Master KG denies he fathered a child with Queen Lolly

Master KG denies baby daddy claims by Queen Lolly. Picture: Instagram @masterkgsa

Hit music producer Master KG has denied resurfaced reports that he fathered a child with musician Queen Lolly real name Nomfundo Shezi.

Queen Lolly has recently made headlines after making shocking claims on a podcast that she slept with polygamist Musa Mseleku.

Stormers want to keep ruthless instinct against Sharks in URC

Herschel Jantjies of the Stormers passes the ball to Manie Libbok in the URC game against the Bulls. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

The Stormers want to continue their ruthless form against South African opposition when they meet the Sharks in their final United Rugby Championship (URC) pool stage local derby at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The Stormers have been absolutely dominant over South African teams in the URC so far, having lost just once and drawn once against the Lions and Sharks respectively last season, while they have won all nine of their other local derbies, with four coming against the Bulls, three against the Lions and two against the Sharks.

