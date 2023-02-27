State of the URC: Stormers are SA’s best bet once again

Ross Roche

For the second season running the Stormers will be South Africa’s best chance of United Rugby Championship (URC) glory as the competition heads into the business end.

The competition defending champions have once again enjoyed a strong pool phase so far and sit fairly comfortably in second place on the URC log, though the chasers have made up ground.

Ulster, who beat the Sharks at the weekend are now only five points back in third place, while Glasgow, fourth, are 10 points behind after losing to the Lions.

The Stormers though remain in the driving seat with four pool games left in the competition, three of which will be at their fortress, the Cape Town Stadium.

The Stormers will be favourites for all three of their home matches, against the Sharks, Munster and Benetton, but their away clash against Leinster towards the end of March will be an interesting one.

Final preview

In what could be a tasty preview to this year’s URC final, the Stormers could find themselves up against a full strength Leinster on the first weekend after the Six Nations, and it could be a cracking clash between the two in form sides in the competition.

Leinster are currently unbeaten in the URC having won all 14 of their matches so far and lead the Stormers by 12 points, who have won 10 games, drawn one and lost three in comparison, and catching the runaway leaders will probably be too much of an ask for the South African side.

But they should be able to secure second place on the log, which will give them a home quarterfinal and semifinal, if they get that far, and should they end up meeting Leinster in the final in Dublin, their final away pool match dress rehearsal will give them a good indication of what to expect.