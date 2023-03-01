Master KG denies he fathered a child with Queen Lolly

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Hit music producer Master KG has denied resurfaced reports that he fathered a child with musician Queen Lolly real name Nomfundo Shezi.

Queen Lolly has recently made headlines after making shocking claims on a podcast that she slept with polygamist Musa Mseleku.

She further tried to prove her point by playing the audio of a video of two people having sex and claimed it was her and Mseleku.

With her name doing the rounds on social media this week, Master KG wasn’t happy that an old claim by Queen Lolly in 2020 had resurfaced.

‘I am not the father’

With Queen Lolly’s controversial podcast trending making several puzzling claims such as being a “side chick” to the late Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, Master KG didn’t want to be associated with any of it.

The hitmaker noticed a tweet that claimed he was Queen Lolly’s baby’s father, a claim she made to Sunday World in 2020.

She alleged that the Jerusalema producer asked her to abort some pregnancies, further alleging she kept a pregnancy in 2020, and that Master KG was the father of her child.

Nearly three years later, Master KG has responded to some of the claims.

ALSO READ: Musa Mseleku lawyers up against ‘slay queen’ who made sex tape claims

“This is not my baby mama. [I] don’t have a child with this person mxm people say whatever for anything that will make them get headlines.”

🧢This is not my baby mama

..i dont have a child with this person mxm people say whatever for anything that will make them get headlines https://t.co/lD0sXapw0l— MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) February 26, 2023

Legal action

Queen Lolly is facing legal action from Musa Mseleku after she claimed she slept with his son Mpumi Mseleku numerous times.

It was assumed at the beginning of the podcast she was referring to Musa, however, she later clarified that is was Mpumi. To add veracity to her claims she posted pictures of herself and Mpumi in bed but would later delete them.

The lawyer’s letters were sent to Queen Lolly, however, she is standing her ground, cheekily saying in a video that Musa must ask his son for answers and referring to the patriarch as her “father-in-law”.

Additional reporting by Kaunda Selisho

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: ‘No surgeon can claim this’ – Faith Nketsi Njilo slams BBL claims