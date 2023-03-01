Stormers want to keep ruthless instinct against Sharks in URC

Ross Roche

The Stormers want to continue their ruthless form against South African opposition when they meet the Sharks in their final United Rugby Championship (URC) pool stage local derby at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The Stormers have been absolutely dominant over South African teams in the URC so far, having lost just once and drawn once against the Lions and Sharks respectively last season, while they have won all nine of their other local derbies, with four coming against the Bulls, three against the Lions and two against the Sharks.

Their most recent local clash was against the Sharks in Durban in early February, with the Stormers putting in a superb showing to hammer the hosts 46-19 to firmly stamp their authority on the South African shield.

Stormers assistant coach Rito Hlungwani admitted that the team had now challenged themselves to continue with that killer instinct against the Sharks in Cape Town this weekend.

“Regardless of whether they come here hurting or emotional or highly motivated, the key thing for us is can we have that same team killer instinct against them that we had (in Durban) or against the Bulls (at Loftus),” explained Hlungwani.

“We challenged ourselves (to do that) this week and we want to challenge ourselves consistently. That’s the one thing we have spoken about.”

Recent struggles

Despite the Sharks recent struggles without their Springbok stars, Hlungwani still believes that they are a good side that could come right at any moment, and the Stormers have to be ready for that.

The Sharks will also be desperate, having lost their last two games, which has placed their hopes of a top four finish in the competition on a knife edge, and a loss against the Stormers will most likely end those chances.

“It could be anything for them but I really think they’re a good team with good coaches and they will be able to turn things around,” said Hlungwani.

“It happens to the best of us. The key thing is just to pick yourself back up and stick to your systems and structures. Hopefully not this weekend, but I know the Sharks will turn a corner soon.”